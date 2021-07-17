Vera Sidika and Akuku Danger Drama Continues as his House Catches Fire

In a post seen by Pulse live, Akuku had shared with his followers videos of his house that had been burnt down.

The comedian was not injured but a section of the house was in smokes.

Akuku Danger and Vera Sidika's Drama Continues Pulse Live Kenya

Akuku Danger and Vera Sidika's Drama Continues Pulse Live Kenya

Akuku Danger and Vera Sidika's Drama Continues Pulse Live Kenya

Who is Vera? She decided to comment on the status of Akuku’s house insinuating that this was a case of karma after he tarnished her name.

“I would not wish evil on anyone. It’s unfortunate this occurred. So many people have sent me the video, he should be grateful for life. But one thing he shouldn’t have done is lie and tarnish my name/brand. A whole of week of bad vibes. Even went and did interviews about it. Trying to bring me down. I said I’ll let God fight my battles,” wrote Vera.

Akuku Danger and Vera Sidika's Drama Continues Pulse Live Kenya

The Drama

The two had a nasty public fallout after trading insults on social media over claims that Sidika had not paid for services provided at her gender reveal party.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Akuku said that he doesn’t care about the amount of money Sidika spent on the reveal party, but the Sh5,000 balance she still owes him.

In a number of posts, Ms Sidika threw shade at the Churchill show comedian, accusing him of lying to the public. According to Vera, Akuku bargained for Sh10, 000 but upon reaching the venue of the event, he changed tune, demanding an additional Sh5, 000.

The Reconciliation

On July 15th, Akuku went on to confirm that Vera had reached out and they were able to mend the mess.

Danger pointed out that Ms Sidika is going through a lot at the moment and that's why he opted to give her a listening ear and end their standoff.

“Hey People! Thanks to each one of you for the concern about the recent happenings on the streets.

She finally reached out and we were able to sort our issues Amicably, she is going through a lot of things and I have understood her. Wacha Turudi Kazi sasa. Good Evening” said Akuku Danger.