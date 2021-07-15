Vera Sidika eats a humble pie as she reaches out to Akuku Danger for Peace

Danger pointed out that Ms Sidika is going through a lot the moment and that's why he opted to give her a listening ear and end their standoff.

“Hey People! Thanks to each one of you for the concern about the recent happenings on the streets.

She finally reached out and we were able to sort our issues Amicably, she is going through a lot of things and I have understood her. Wacha Turudi Kazi sasa. Good Evening” said Akuku Danger.

Akuku Danger Pulse Live Kenya

The Drama

The update come days after Vera Sidika and Akuku Danger traded insults on social media over claims that Sidika had not paid for services provided at her gender reveal party.

On July 13, 2021, Akuku Danger clapped back after Vera Sidika mocked him, stating that he was only demanding what is rightfully his.

In a length Instagram post, Akuku said that he doesn’t care about the amount of money Sidika spent on the reveal party, but the Sh5,000 balance she still owns him.

Akuku went on to reveal he was contacted by Vera Sidika directly but she is busy lying to the public that it was her PA who bargained for the service.

Akuku Danger and Vera Sidika Pulse Live Kenya

Akuku Danger’s post

“Listen here Mrs Marangi.

I don't care about the water that you ordered from the website, I don't care about the Decor that was "out of this world" I don't care about the fame that you talking about so I'm not desperately looking for it like you desperately looking for a husband.

I'm glad you found out I'm a comedian do you know what came out the first time I googled your name? Those things that the government banned that we used to use for flying toilets back then saitaan!

Stop lying to people that it's Your PA who contacted me. The same strength you used ukinipigia nilete sound is the same strength naomba unilipe nayo sio ati after the event you now sending me your drunk PA plus a group of hao walevi wenzako to harrass us”

Vera’s response

Earlier on, Vera Sidika had also issued a statement, addressing the standoff. She alleged that Akuku had only bargained for Sh10, 000 and not Sh15, 000 as he was claiming.

“On top of it the Chicken got in late 2 hours later than agreed time. Leaving just 1-hour service. 8-9pm. Water alone cost me a whooping Ksh105, 000’

If they only knew the amount of money put in that gender reveal party. To think that Sh5K is anything. That’s not even my Damn call credit. My team handles planning and use my mother’s phone to make all payments in full, before anyone set a foot at the venue.