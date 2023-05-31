The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Vera reveals extraordinary coincidences surrounding her son's birth

Lynet Okumu

Vera Sidika Brown Mauzo welcomed their second child on March 3, 2023

Vera Sidika, her husband Brown Mauzo, and their children Asia & Ice at the hospital after Vera's delivery
Vera Sidika, her husband Brown Mauzo, and their children Asia & Ice at the hospital after Vera's delivery

Socialite and businesswoman Vera Sidika recently shared the joyous news of the arrival of her second child, Ice Brown, with her husband Brown Mauzo.

In addition to the heartwarming announcement, Vera revealed some extraordinary coincidences that aligned with her son's birth date of March 3, 2023.

Through an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday 31, Vera shed light on the intriguing connections and planned aspects of her son's birth while sharing the unique story behind her children's birth dates.

Kenyan socialite Vera Sidika & husband Brown Mauzo having a moment at the hospital just before her delivery
Kenyan socialite Vera Sidika & husband Brown Mauzo having a moment at the hospital just before her delivery Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Vera Sidika debunks clout rumours surrounding breakup with Brown Mauzo

Vera Sidika shared that she intentionally chose the date, March 3, for her son's birth, as the number 3 held special significance.

Notably, her son's name, Ice, consists of three letters. Furthermore, Ice was born at 3 pm and weighed 3.350 kilograms, adding another layer to the intriguing alignment of numbers.

"Yes I chose the date for my son’s birth. His number is 3. His name has 3 letters: ICE. He was born at 3pm weighed 3.350kgs & It’s crazy! Only Date & time was planned, " Vera wrote.

While Vera planned the date and time of her son's birth, she acknowledged that there were other elements that coincidentally fell into place.

Socialite Vera Sidika
Socialite Vera Sidika Pulse Live Kenya

These surprises further heightened the magic surrounding the occasion. Vera emphasized that the chosen date and time were the only planned aspects of the birth, and the other coincidences brought an unexpected sense of wonder to the experience.

Vera also shared insights into the birth of her firstborn daughter, Asia Brown, and how her birth date was connected to the number 2.

Asia was born on October 20, 2021, at 10:21 am, all of which include the number 2. These consistent appearances of the number 2 added a special touch to Asia's birth.

"Asia was born: 20.10.2021 at 10.21am Her numbers are 2," she wrote.

Vera Sidika provided her fans with an intimate glimpse into her delivery journey through a YouTube video on Tuesday 30.

The footage showcased the loving support of her husband Brown Mauzo, her brother Josh, and her parents.

Socialite Vera Sidika
Socialite Vera Sidika Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Vera Sidika talks breastfeeding despite undergoing breast surgery [Screenshot]

Despite being in the delivery room, Vera maintained her glamorous appearance, opting for full makeup throughout the process. The video captured the excitement, emotions, and tender moments as Vera welcomed her bundle of joy.

Vera chose to have a Caesarean section, just like she did with her first child. The delivery took place in a presidential suite in one of Nairobi's prestigious hospitals.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
