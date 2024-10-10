Victor Wanyama, Serah Teshna announce 2nd pregnancy

Former Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama is soon to become a father of two.

The 33-year-old footballer, who currently plays for Major League Soccer (MLS) team CF Montreal, and his partner, Kenyan actress Serah Teshna Ndanu, recently shared their pregnancy news on Instagram.

In a joint post, the couple shared their excitement with the caption:

"Here we Grow…Again!!! Oh Baby! We are having a baby!!! He made it happen in HIS own perfect timing. WON'T HE DO IT??"

The couple, who have been together for over seven years, have kept their relationship and family largely out of the public eye.

Pulse Live Kenya

Wanyama and Teshna became parents to their son, Arel, in September 2021, but only revealed the news after a private 40-day period.

A power couple in their own right

While Victor Wanyama’s football career has taken him to top clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Celtic, his partner, Serah Teshna, has built her successful career in Kenya’s entertainment industry.

She has appeared in popular TV dramas such as 'Lies that Bind', 'Sue na Johnnie', among others.

Special celebrations

In June 2022, Teshna marked a milestone for their son Arel with a lavish party to celebrate his nine-month milestone.

Actress Serah Teshna Ndanu Pulse Live Kenya

Sharing the moment with her followers, she explained the importance of the number nine in their lives.