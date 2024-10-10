Victor Wanyama, Serah Teshna announce 2nd pregnancy

- The couple shared the news on Instagram with a joint post
- They have been together for over seven years and kept their relationship private
- Their first child, Arel, was born in September 2021 and the news was revealed after a private period
Congratulations!
Former Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama is soon to become a father of two.
The 33-year-old footballer, who currently plays for Major League Soccer (MLS) team CF Montreal, and his partner, Kenyan actress Serah Teshna Ndanu, recently shared their pregnancy news on Instagram.
In a joint post, the couple shared their excitement with the caption:
"Here we Grow…Again!!! Oh Baby! We are having a baby!!! He made it happen in HIS own perfect timing. WON'T HE DO IT??"
The couple, who have been together for over seven years, have kept their relationship and family largely out of the public eye.
Wanyama and Teshna became parents to their son, Arel, in September 2021, but only revealed the news after a private 40-day period.
A power couple in their own right
While Victor Wanyama’s football career has taken him to top clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Celtic, his partner, Serah Teshna, has built her successful career in Kenya’s entertainment industry.
She has appeared in popular TV dramas such as 'Lies that Bind', 'Sue na Johnnie', among others.
Special celebrations
In June 2022, Teshna marked a milestone for their son Arel with a lavish party to celebrate his nine-month milestone.
Sharing the moment with her followers, she explained the importance of the number nine in their lives.
"Nine. Not just a number to us. Nine is very significant in my baby’s life. Born on 9.9.21 at 9 am and finally turning 9 months is cogent. Number 9 also Used 49 times in Scripture, symbolizes divine completeness or conveys the meaning of finality," she wrote.