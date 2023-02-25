Video of Samidoh claiming wife cheated on him surfaces, Edday responds

The video surfaces barely a day after Edday took to social media announcing her decision to part ways with the singer who he blamed for disrespecting and manipulating her, warning that she would not raise her kids in a polygamous marriage.

The viral video shows Samidoh explaining that he does not have an ex as he married his first love, Edday before admitting that she cheated on him but he chose to forgive.

Probed to explain how he managed to forgive, the singer stated that it was by the grace of God that he put the painful experience aside.

“Na ule mwenye alikuheart break? (Who broke your heart?)” Asked the interviewer.

“Ni huyu tu nko na yeye. Sina ex mimi. I married my first love si wote tulisumbuana lakini tukaona badala ya kuenda kutafuta ingine nkarudi. (It is the person I am with as I do not have an ex)” Samidoh explained.

Reacting to the video, Edday downplayed the claims and responded wondering who would forgive a cheating woman.

"🤣🤣🤣is there a man who can stay with a woman after cheating???" Edday commented on the video which was uploaded on Facebook.

Yesterday marked a turning point in the couple's relationship with Edday relaying her disappointment with her husband's behaviour despite supporting his talents and how it has affected her and their children. She made it clear that she will not tolerate a polygamous marriage.

"I have helped you nature your talent and supported you through it all, but one thing I have said to you and I am saying here again I will not raise my kids in a polygamy family, especially with a woman who is older than me by more than 10yrs, has no morals and zero respect to my family.