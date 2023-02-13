ADVERTISEMENT
Mike Sonko's daughter Sandra Mbuvi sparks dating rumors [Photos]

Lynet Okumu

The photos were posted by Vincent Mboya, a content creator who referred to Sandra as his bestie.

Thicky Sandra and Vincent Mboya
Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko's daughter, Sandra Mbuvi, has sparked rumors of dating content creator Vincent Mboya.

This came after Vincent Mboya posted photos of them chilling together and captioned them as besties, followed by a red heart emoji. The photos were posted on Instagram on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

A section of his fans could not hide their excitement, stating they looked good together.

Thicky Sandra and Vincent Mboya
READ: Sandra Mbuvi speaks on what she looks for in a partner and owning a jet by age 30

However, the other team was not happy with the pictures and warned Vincent to flee before his downfall.

Here are some reactions from the fans.

sospee33 Uyo ako apo juu ya doh... Hakuna love apo😂

rflowers942 Ile bunduki utawekelewa ya matako bado😂😂😂ngoja mhe***sh akuje 😂😂😂

griffinsthebeast Hehe Mimi niite tu nikuwe security wako juu vile naona Sasa tuko papaya 😂😂😂😂

File.njoki Utashikwa na babake sonko kaa rada ama ujipate dani 😂😂

Thicky Sandra and Vincent Mboya
Meanwhile, some fans termed it clout chasing and told him to stay off, while others said it was just a valentine's thing.

Sandra Mbuvi, popularly known as Thicky Sandra, is the last-born daughter of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. She is an influencer and is famous for always showing off their wealth on social media.

She recently flaunted a golden washroom at their Mua Hills sprawling mansion in Machakos county.

Sandra Mbuvi
READ: Sonko’s reaction as daughter Sandra Mbuvi goes international

In October 2022, Sandra was accused by netizens of spending his father's money anyhow without working.

She, however, revealed that she works hard for her money through modeling and sometimes does not need his father's money.

She owns several cars, which she has shown off on social media several times.

In October 2022, Sandra confirmed that she was no longer single and was dating a rich guy.

Sandra Mbuvi
She has yet to reveal the man's identity since but went ahead to advise people not to settle for less.

Vincent Mboya is a content creator and businessman.

He hit the headlines and became famous in 2021 after returning Sh18,000 of help from Jalang'o.

He has attributed his success to the comedian turned politician and has urged young people to use all means to get where they want to be. His YouTube channel currently has over 130,000 subscribers.

Vincent Mboya
Through an emotional post on Instagram, the YouTuber disclosed that he has met with breakups at all corners while looking for true love over the past few years.

According to the message posted on Saturday, February 11, 2023, ladies only come to his life for fame and money.

"Am SINGLE AGAIN 😭! Honestly speaking am not OK now, I have tried to get true love but ending up getting heart broken ladies come into my life for fame and money nothing more. I get a lady 2days she acts like an angel but later shows the devil in her," Vincent stated.

He announced that he is currently single and is focusing on his YouTube career and family.

"I have invested hundred of thousands into daughters of jezebel but disappointed after😭! Lemme not get into details.

I want the world to know am SINGLE and now focusing on my work which is my YouTube and my family ☺️! " he said.

Vincent Mboya
READ: Sonko’s daughter graduates from Daystar University [Photos]

Vincent and Sandra are besties if what he posted on social media is what to go by.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
