RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sandra Mbuvi speaks on what she looks for in a partner and owning a jet by age 30

Charles Ouma

A long time ago I used to date anyone, but let me say that got me embarrassed and used-Sandra Mbuvi

Sandra Mbuvi
Sandra Mbuvi

Mike Sonko’s youngest daughter, Sandra Mbuvi, has opened up on her dreams, ideal man and her relationship status.

Read Also

In a candid interview with Prince Newton, the digital content creator who doubles up as a model revealed that owning a private jet by age 30 is among the items on her to-do list.

"What is that one thing you have always wanted to have in your life and you don't have it yet and you'd do anything for it..." Newton asked to which Sandra readily responded.

“A private jet... I would like to own my private jet by the time I'm hitting 30. I feel like it is about time." Sandra explained.

Being in her early twenties, Sandra has less than 10 years to achieve her dreams of owning a private jet and joining the exclusive club of jet-owners in the region that has Diamond Platnumz, among others.

She also addressed the perception that considering that she has everything she desires in life as she comes from a wealthy family.

She explained that she works hard to make her own money and does not rely on her wealthy father.

Mike Sonko's daughter Sandra Mbuvi
Mike Sonko's daughter Sandra Mbuvi Mike Sonko and his daughter Sandra Mbuvi Pulse Live Kenya

Lifting the lid on her hustles, the model explained that her first gig was with the Range Rover brand, which opened the doors for other corporates that came calling, seeking her services.

"In total, we have four range rovers. They paid me well and that's when brands started approaching me"

On relationships and dating, the model confirmed that she is off the market-at least for now-adding that when it comes to dating, she is particular in what she wants.

Being a member of her social class is among the considerations she makes as she explained:

"A long time ago I used to date anyone, but let me say that got me embarrassed and used.

"I'm taken, taken ya ukweli I never post my relationships, just a hand. Coz if there is no ring on my finger, you think I'm gonna post you on the gram?" She added.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

LIVE: The 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards

LIVE: The 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards

Sandra Mbuvi speaks on what she looks for in a partner and owning a jet by age 30

Sandra Mbuvi speaks on what she looks for in a partner and owning a jet by age 30

Nameless gives classy response to fan who told him to get a baby boy

Nameless gives classy response to fan who told him to get a baby boy

Stop mocking me over Raila's defeat-Ben Githae tells Kenyans

Stop mocking me over Raila's defeat-Ben Githae tells Kenyans

Hussein Mohamed's reaction after being appointed State House spokesperson

Hussein Mohamed's reaction after being appointed State House spokesperson

Sheila Sendeyo wraps it up at NTV after 11 years

Sheila Sendeyo wraps it up at NTV after 11 years

'Oh Yah', Nikita Kering releases a new song

'Oh Yah', Nikita Kering releases a new song

Anerlisa Muigai leaves questions after cryptic post [Screenshot]

Anerlisa Muigai leaves questions after cryptic post [Screenshot]

Sauti Sol's 'Oversized T-shirt' and 5 other songs released this week [Watch]

Sauti Sol's 'Oversized T-shirt' and 5 other songs released this week [Watch]

Pulse Influencer Awards 2022 Countdown!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
October 15, 2022
Pulse Influencer Awards happening today!

Trending

A collage of Eve Mungai and the content creator identified as CP Karao

Bien links Eric Omondi to GSU imposter in Eve Mungai saga

Bahati, Vera Sidika and Willy with Jovial

Hit or miss: How new 'hyped' music videos have been received by fans

Stivo Simple Boy’ with his alleged ex-fiancée, Jenny Wangui

The 'relationship' was for clout-Simple Boy’s fiancée confesses

Singer Vivianne with Hubby Sam West

Vivian confirms separation from husband and manager Sam West