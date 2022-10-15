Sandra Mbuvi speaks on what she looks for in a partner and owning a jet by age 30

In a candid interview with Prince Newton, the digital content creator who doubles up as a model revealed that owning a private jet by age 30 is among the items on her to-do list.

"What is that one thing you have always wanted to have in your life and you don't have it yet and you'd do anything for it..." Newton asked to which Sandra readily responded.

“A private jet... I would like to own my private jet by the time I'm hitting 30. I feel like it is about time." Sandra explained.

Being in her early twenties, Sandra has less than 10 years to achieve her dreams of owning a private jet and joining the exclusive club of jet-owners in the region that has Diamond Platnumz, among others.

She also addressed the perception that considering that she has everything she desires in life as she comes from a wealthy family.

She explained that she works hard to make her own money and does not rely on her wealthy father.

Mike Sonko and his daughter Sandra Mbuvi Pulse Live Kenya

Lifting the lid on her hustles, the model explained that her first gig was with the Range Rover brand, which opened the doors for other corporates that came calling, seeking her services.

"In total, we have four range rovers. They paid me well and that's when brands started approaching me"

On relationships and dating, the model confirmed that she is off the market-at least for now-adding that when it comes to dating, she is particular in what she wants.

Being a member of her social class is among the considerations she makes as she explained:

"A long time ago I used to date anyone, but let me say that got me embarrassed and used.