Mama Stella of Machachari gets help in managing her Vitiligo skin condition

Kenya’s Vitiligo Ambassador Wangui Njee took time to visit Mama Stella at her home and educated her about vitiligo and government programs that help people with similar conditions.

Njee who is a former MCA also gifted the actress some of the products needed for proper and effective skincare.

"I promised to visit Mama Stella from Machachari and encourage her as a person living with vitiligo and I fulfilled my promise. We met and talked, she is super amazing and funny and I was able to distribute sunscreen and aftersun to her,” The vitiligo ambassador said in a post on Facebook.

She also appealed to filmmakers to help Mama Stella earn a decent living by offering her roles or opportunities to audition.

“We get the sunscreen and after-sun free of charge from the government and they are available in all level five and four hospitals across the country,” Njee added.

Skin experts say that Vitiligo occurs when pigment-producing cells die or stop functioning. Loss of skin colour can affect any part of the body, including the mouth, hair and eyes. It may be more noticeable in people with darker skin.

Vitiligo treatment is expensive, as some people are forced to take medicine for the rest of their lives if they don't want it to spread across their whole body.

“Bado nataka pesa ya madawa…na kama kuna mtu hapo nje anajua daktari mpoa wa Vitiligo sitamind mkinisaidia," Mama Stella had appealed in a past interview.

Njee is a vitiligo champion who visits and creates awareness on the skin condition.