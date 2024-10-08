Wanjiku Mburu shares details of 1st call with brother 10 years after abduction

Actress Wanjiku Mburu, best known for her role as Mama Baha in the TV show Machachari, has made a heartfelt appeal to the public to help bring her brother and cousin back home after 10 years of captivity in Somalia.

In an emotional video shared on Instagram, Mburu urged Kenyans to use their voices and platforms to call for action from the government and the wider public.

The abduction in 2014

Mburu’s brother, George, and cousin Masha were abducted in Mogadishu, Somalia, in January 2014.

For years, the family received limited information about their fate. However, in March 2014, her brother managed to call and explain what had happened.

“He told us what had gone on because before then we just relied on sources,” Mburu explained.

Actress Wanjiku Mburu Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the initial communication, the family has since endured a long silence, filled with anxiety and uncertainty.

The unexpected call

On October 7, 2024, Wanjiku Mburu’s brother called again after 10 long years. The unexpected call shook Mburu to the core.

“Nothing can prepare you for this,” she said, recalling how her father broke the news to her.

"For a moment I lost it. My father called and said, ‘Shiko, where are you?’ This was a voice I had never heard him use with me before. I asked, ‘Daddy, what’s wrong?’ He said, ‘Your brother wants to speak to you.’" revealed Mburu.

Mburu shared that she initially hesitated to answer a call from a Somali number but eventually picked it up.

On the other end, she heard a voice she hadn’t heard in a decade. Her brother said, “Shee, ni Kajijo,” referring to his nickname.

Wanjiku Mburu aka Mama Baha Pulse Live Kenya

A desperate plea for help

During the brief conversation, her brother expressed the harsh conditions he has been enduring in captivity. “He told me, ‘I know nothing but four walls, handcuffs on my hands, and chains on my feet.’”

Wanjiku Mburu’s brother pleaded with her to ensure that their situation is not forgotten. "He is saying, let us talk about him and my cousin consistently. The government needs to know that they are Kenyans," she urged.

Call to action

Mburu’s brother, who suffers from diabetes, is in deteriorating health. He has asked for the Kenyan government’s intervention to bring him and his cousin home. Mburu is now calling upon fellow artists and the public to join in the cause.

“Your Excellency, President William Ruto, we have Kenyans in Somalia. He is in a desperate situation,” she said, addressing the president directly.

