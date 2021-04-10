Singer Naseeb Abdul Juma aka Diamond Platnumz has entered a 5 Million Dollar Distribution deal with African music streaming App, Mziiki, through his record label, Wasafi Classic Baby (WCB).

Chibu Dangote, made public the new deal of Friday (Night), stating that things were opening up for his record label.

"Today I signed a 5 Million Dollars Distribution deal with @Mziiki for my @Wcbwasafi_ Record Label... May God continue blessing our Bongo Fleva industry!," shared Diamond.

WCB team sign new deal with music app, Mziiki

Mziiki were also happy to have the WCB family writing, “Karibu kwenye familia ya Ziiki 😇@wcb_wasafi, @diamondplatnumz, @mbossokhan, @iamlavalava, @Rayvanny, @officialzuchu. Tunatarajia kufanya kazi pamoja na mwaka huu,2021 ni yetu sote."

Ambassadorial deals

April 1st saw Chibu Dangote appointed as the Itel Brand Ambassador in the whole of East Africa.

In March 2020, he was appointed the brand ambassador of Coral Paints (Tanzania), under its parent company, Insignia Limited.