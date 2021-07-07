WCB signee Abdul Juma Idd aka Lava Lava has joined the list of musicians in East Africa with over 1 million YouTube subscribers and he is happy about it.
WCB’s Lava Lava hits new YouTube Milestone & he is over the Moon
With the new milestone, Lava will be awarded the YouTube Gold Creator Award popularly known as Golden Plaque, by the YouTube Management.
On Tuesday (Night), WCB Wasafi shared the good news of Lava Lava surpassing the 1 million subscribers mark on the streaming platform.
The record label also appreciated their fans for always supporting their artistes and subscribing to their YouTube channels.
“Congratulations Mr Love Bite @iamlavalava
You have 1,000,000 Subscribers on @youtube Keep Enjoying @iamlavalava’s Videos On Youtube 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #Swahilination #wcb4life” reads the message form Wasafi.
Lava Lava was signed by the Diamond Platnumz owned record label on May 22nd 2017, releasing his first single Tuachane.
Zuchu's Record
Just the other day, another WCB signee Zuhura Othman Soud better known by her stage name Zuchu received her YouTube Gold Creator Award after clocking 1,000,000 subscribers.
The singer has already gathered another 360,000 subscribers after hitting 1 million subscribers in March this year, a record which saw her become the first female artiste in Africa to achieve such a milestone within 11 months.
Zuchu took to social media to show her gratitude and appreciation for the award.
Zuchu makes history
In March 2021, the WCB singer became the first female artiste in East Africa to clock 1 million subscribers on YouTube.
Zuchu beat fellow musician Nandy, who was leading under Female artiste with most subscribers in East Africa.
“1,000,000 Subscribers Asanteni sana kwa upendo huu uliopitiliza wa kuniwezesha kufika subscribes 1 million ndani ya miezi 11 .Nina vingi vya kuwashukuru ila kwa leo history hii tulioweka ndo ya muhimu .We have reached 1,000,000 million subscribers on YouTube I can't thank you enough. Thank you so much for your endless support . Waiting for our gold plaque like 😎,” wrote Zuchu.
Zuchu also became the first female artiste in Sub-Saharan Africa to clock 1 million views on YouTube within 22 hours through her song, Sukari.
Currently, almost all WCB Signees have over 1 million subscribers on their channels; Diamond Platnumz lead with 5.3 million subscribers, followed by Rayvanny at 2.8 million subscribers, Mbosso at 1.6 million subscribers and Queen Darleen at 224K subscribers.
In Kenya, Otile Brown leads with over 815K subscribers followed by Sauti Sol, Willy Paul, Bahati, Khaligraph Jones and Nyashinski.
What more subscriber’s means
With an increase in subscribers, YouTube automatically promotes the channel’s video to more people.
Active Subscribers pave a way for your viewers to be alerted when you upload a video.
