Bongo Movie actress Wema Sepetu can’t comprehend why singer Diamond Platnumz parted ways with Tanasha Donna following her comment on one of her photos.

Ms Sepetu’s fan page (Wema Memes) shared Tanasha Donna’s photo commending her beauty something that prompted the actress to react with a rhetoric question, on what really men look for in women.

"Ila Haka Ka Picha 😍 Kama Baba NJ alifanikiwa Kukaona Jana Lazma Alimuota Mama NJ 🤣🤣#BodyGoals Ukskia Ndo Hii Hapa... Ntakula Mpaka Nifike Hapa 🏃🏽‍♀️ @tanashadonna Donna Akeeey Babe @zhurah_1 ❤️❤️” shared Wema Memes.

Wema joined the conversation asking, “Ila wanaume... What do Men really want...???🤔🤔🤦🏼‍♀️”.

Wema Sepetu, Diamond Platnumz and Tanasha Donna

Actress Elizabeth Lulu Michael also commented on Ms Donna’s photo saying; “Karembo Mashaallah 😍”.

However, her comment on Mama Naseeb Junior’s photo elicited mixed reactions among her fans basing on the fact that two are Diamond Platnumz's ex-lovers.

Reactions

magangajullieth “@wemasepetu I love u Wema😍”

aureliajilanis “@wemasepetu hapo sasa dijui wanatalaga nn”

wema_memes “@wemasepetu Yaaaani jamaniiii...! 🤦🏽‍♀️”

berna_wa_mutu “@wemasepetu wanataka funua funua”

jullythiga “@wemasepetu wow baby hunanga roho mbaya I love you Sana @jannettekay babe anauliza swali🙈😍😍”

nashonyn “@wemasepetu uzuri mwingine haupimiki kwa macho. Probably she is missing something which is according to her baby dad is very crucial😂😂😂”

9585m.ary “@wemasepetu tunamuachia mungu”

cakezadina “@wemasepetu the want vipande vipande till they meet last kipande may be they can settle 😂”

lovvelynn7 “@wemasepetu wanajua wenyewe”

im_alexiss_ “@nashonyn hahah so you think it’s always the women problem?”

ellah_argon :@nashonyn duniani no one is perfect ukitaka aliekamilika kaumbe wako lakini kwa alieumbwa na Mwenyezi Mungu lazima awe na mapungufu maa”

asminyusuf99 “@wemasepetu is dat a question madam kweli hujui tu naeza kuwa wazuri nje ila ndani tumeoza”

winnie.andeka “@jullythiga that's why I'll always love Wema sepetu”

winnie.andeka “@jullythiga yess hanaga kinyongo na mtu that's why she's blessed and that's why she deserves that name WEMA”

susansaumu “@wemasepetu 😂😂😂 probably he is looking for Wema in all of them but hasn't found that package yet. No one be like you”

new_love_baby7500 “Alivyokuwa kwa daimond hamkumsifia Leo katoka mnajifanya kumsifia.😂mnafurahisha”

niyonkuruespe “Nimekubari wema akuna aja yakucukiana❤️”

