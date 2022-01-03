Joanna Kinuthia and Chris Kaiga confirm relationship with cute smooch

The makeup artist posted a short clip of herself and the rapper sharing a kiss during birthday party, seemingly held on Sunday night.

An all-smiley Joanna leaned in for the smooch as Mr Kaiga was seen consensually indulging her in the three-second clip.

While posting the video, Joanna attached the song Beautifully by Nigerian singer Fave SZN where the lyrics, "Beautifully, wonderful love..." could be heard as the two shared their kiss.

The confirmation comes following months of rumours with the two staying tight-lipped about it.

Amid the buzz, Ms Kinuthia was mistakenly paired with blogger Edgar Obare, who had previously admitted to having a crush on the MUA (makeup artist).

When a video clip of Joanna kissing an unidentified man emerged and her fans asked about it, the Joanna K Cosmetics founder stated: "I’m just a girl in love. No story here."

Ms Kinuthia is also a YouTuber whose content centres on make up looks. Her initial videos were a hit as she taught her viewers how to attain classy makeup looks on a budget.

She launched her makeup brand in December 2018 and the bran now has a line of nine lipsticks, five glosses, eyelashes in five styles and her debut eyeshadow palette.

"The main aim of launching all our different collections was to make our audience feel represented as well as offer a variety of good quality products that can be worn with minimal effort," a brief explanation of the company's history reads.

Her net worth is estimated to be at least Sh110 million.

Chris Kaiga, the unconventional Rapper

Chris Kaiga is one of Kenya's finest rappers and an all-round gifted musician.

Unconventional visuals in his music videos have earned him a reputation on the global stage with popular US reviewer That Fire LA (TFLA) being one of Kaiga's biggest fans.

The Zimenice singer owns a recording studio going by the name Up N' Up Creatives and has been in the music industry since 2011, though he released his first mixtape in 2012.

He did not release his first recorded song and has said it's because he had done it just for fun: "It was just a trial and error type of thing just to see how it felt to make a song in a studio and hear how I sounded."

Kaiga is also a music producer, a career he focused on during an almost three-year hiatus from releasing music between 2013/2014 and 2017.

"I was freelancing most of that time before I joined another group around 2016 called Kwenye Hii Masaa when I opened up my studio Up N' Up Creatives with my business partner. That group consisted of me, Nelly The Goon, Stevie Don Dada and Rojay. We spent a lot of time in studio recording music, but by 2017 we had decided to go our separate ways. Nelly started releasing the Gengetone sound, I split off with Debe and the rest went on to do their own thing," he said during a 2019 interview with Tangaza Magazine.

