ADVERTISEMENT
Whitney finally speaks after baby daddy Warren leaked her private conversation

Lynet Okumu

TikToker Whitney finally opens up about her relationship status with Warren, sharing her motherhood worries and plans to return to school.

TikTok star Whitney Muniko
TikTok star Whitney Muniko
  • Whitney clarifies relationship status with baby Warren.
  • She shares her plans to return to school and concerns.
  • Warren emphasises the importance of making thoughtful decisions for their child's wellbeing.

TikTok stars Whitney Muniko and Warren Frank recenlty made headlines after Warren revealed Whitney's private conversation with a friend.

The incident sparked intense speculation among fans about the couple’s future, particularly since they welcomed their son, baby Lee, just a few months ago.

While Warren shared his side of the story openly, Whitney chose to remain silent, which led to an outpouring of support from fans who defended her and criticised Warren for breaching her privacy.

TikTok stars Whitney Muniko and Warren Frank
TikTok stars Whitney Muniko and Warren Frank

But on the night of October 31, Whitney finally broke her silence in a YouTube video, providing clarity on the situation and updating fans on where she and Warren stand.

In the video, Whitney provided an explanation on the status of their relationship. Though both appeared in the video together, she clarified that they have not reconciled as a couple and are not living together.

She explained that, despite their separation, Warren is a dedicated father who regularly visits their son.

One thing is that we are not back together. We don't stay together, but Baba Lee comes to visit baby Lee a lot. Since he’s a supportive dad, why should I keep him away from his kid?” Whitney shared.

TikTok star Whitney Muniko
TikTok star Whitney Muniko

In the same video, Warren explained his perspective, acknowledging the need to make decisions thoughtfully, especially for their child’s wellbeing.

He emphasised the importance of not making impulsive choices and stated that they are committed to finding the best path forward.

We are still solving issues between me and Mama Lee because this is a long process. It’s not a decision that you just wake up and make because right now, we have a baby. If we just make rush decisions, we might end up hurting him.

“I took a break because the things that were happening were too much for me,” Warren shared. “And I didn’t want to make any rash decision while I was still angry. Mama Lee and I have had days when we talk. We’re also looking for a therapist, so that we can make the right decisions about where things go from here,” Warren said.

TikTok stars Whitney Muniko and Warren Frank
TikTok stars Whitney Muniko and Warren Frank

As the couple works through their challenges, Whitney is also focused on her future. She shared her intentions to return to school, mentioning that her mother has been encouraging her to continue her studies.

Having previously completed a short course, Whitney revealed that she missed her attachment due to her pregnancy, and now she is both excited and nervous to take the next step in her education.

By the way, I am going back to school,” she announced. “I did a short course and finished well, but I couldn’t go for attachment because of pregnancy.”

TikTok star Whitney Muniko
TikTok star Whitney Muniko
Whitney expressed her concerns about balancing her responsibilities as a student and a mother, noting that she is particularly worried about whether her baby, Lee, will adjust to bottle feeding during her absence.

Am worried sick if Baby Lee will accept bottle feeding... I might pump milk daily, and he might refuse... I don’t know what I’ll do,” she admitted.

Whitney also mentioned her worries about starting solid foods with her son and how she plans to approach this new stage of motherhood.

TikTok couple Whitney and Warren (Instagram)
TikTok couple Whitney and Warren (Instagram)

Following the video, fans praised Whitney and Warren for handling their situation with maturity. Many viewers shared encouraging messages, urging the couple to take their time and seek clarity before making any final decisions about their relationship.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.
