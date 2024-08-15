Reason Diamond continues to clown Shakib Cham: Zari's manager speaks

Zari Hassan’s manager, Galston Anthony, has stepped forward to address the ongoing tension between Zari and her husband, Shakib Cham.

The couple's relationship has been under public scrutiny, especially with the involvement of Zari's ex-partner, Diamond Platnumz.

In a social media post, Galston offered some advice to Shakib, urging him to address the issues in their marriage.

Zari Hassan with her manager Galston Anthony Pulse Live Kenya

Galston’s advice to Shakib

Galston Anthony began his message by acknowledging the struggles Shakib is facing in his marriage with Zari.

He pointed out that Shakib feels disrespected by both Zari and Diamond, which has caused strain in their relationship.

"Shakib feels disrespected by both of them," Galston said, referring to the ongoing feud. He explained that the tension between the three is largely due to Diamond’s status as a superstar, which often overshadows Shakib.

Businesswoman Zari Hassan with her husband Shakib Lutaaya Pulse Live Kenya

According to Galston, Diamond’s influence is a significant factor in the conflict. He noted that Diamond’s established fame and Zari’s own public image make it difficult for Shakib to assert himself in the relationship.

"Diamond knows that whatever he does will always overshadow you, Shakib, and here's why—he's a superstar. Zari has made a name for herself, and you haven’t," Galston explained.

This power dynamic, he added, is why Diamond continues to mock Shakib publicly, making him appear inferior.

Galston didn’t hold back in his advice to Shakib, emphasizing the need for him to step up and make a name for himself. He explained that as long as Shakib remains insecure and doesn't establish his own identity, Diamond will continue to have the upper hand.

"Diamond has every reason to clown you. You haven't established a name for yourself. You've been chosen by one of the biggest names on the continent, and yet you're acting insecure. Why wouldn't he clown you?" Galston questioned, urging Shakib to understand the reality of the situation.

In his tough-love message, Galston encouraged Shakib to overcome his insecurities and start building his own brand. He advised Shakib to take control of his narrative and work on his self-confidence.

"You need to go out there and stop being insecure. Start by making a name for yourself," Galston urged, suggesting that Shakib leverage the platform he has been given to create a successful identity separate from Zari and Diamond.

Shakib’s struggles with mental health

Shakib has previously opened up about his struggles with mental health, particularly due to the online ridicule he has faced.

