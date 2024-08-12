Zari Hassan questions hubby Shakib's worth after fight over Diamond

The mother of five, who recently celebrated her daughter Tiffah's 9th birthday, has expressed her frustrations, revealing that Shakib feels threatened by her relationship with her baby daddy, Tanzanian music star Diamond Platnumz.

Diamond surprises daughter on her birthday

On Saturday, August 10, 2024, Zari threw an extravagant all-white party at her luxurious home in Pretoria to mark her daughter Tiffah's special day.

Diamond flies to South Africa, teams up with Zari to make Tiffah's birthday memorable Pulse Live Kenya

The event was attended by close friends and family, with everyone dressed to impress. Diamond Platnumz, Tiffah’s father, went all out to make the day memorable by flying to South Africa to surprise his daughter.

During the celebration, guests enjoyed themselves by dancing and singing along to Diamond’s hit songs, including 'Komasava' and 'Iyena', a song he had previously dedicated to Zari during their time together.

However, what was meant to be a joyous occasion seemed to have upset Zari's husband, Shakib, who is based in Uganda.

Zari Hassan Pulse Live Kenya

Zari addresses Shakib's insecurities

Following the celebration, Zari did not hold back her feelings on social media, openly addressing Shakib's insecurity over her relationship with Diamond.

In a blunt message, Zari questioned whether Shakib is truly the right person for her. "I don't think I'm for you. I'm very secure, and I chose you. But with your insecurities, if you're thinking otherwise, then maybe you should find someone on your level. What do you bring to the table for me to be here proving myself?" Zari said.

Zari emphasised that she is completely over her ex, Diamond, and made it clear that her decision to marry Shakib was intentional.

She expressed frustration over Shakib's constant doubts, saying, "And in the middle of all of this, my husband is still out there thinking, 'Oh, she's with the baby daddy.' Like, my baby daddy? You think my baby daddy is your competition?"

Zari also mentioned that she receives attention from many people, including men of high status, yet she chose to be with Shakib. Despite his insecurities, she acknowledged that Shakib loves her, but she is struggling with his lack of trust.

"You probably need me o send you text messages of men, presidential candidates..." she continued.

Past issues between Zari & Shakib

This is not the first time that Zari and Shakib have had issues related to Diamond. In February 2024, the couple had a conflict after Zari appeared in a video with Diamond.

The video, which showed the former couple walking hand in hand and smiling for the cameras, upset Shakib, who felt disrespected and blindsided because Zari had not informed him about the shoot beforehand.

Zari later apologised to Shakib, admitting that she should have told him about the video. However, she also revealed that their relationship had been facing challenges since late 2023. These issues were evident when she removed Shakib's pictures from her social media accounts.

Despite these challenges, the couple managed to reconcile, and Shakib forgave Zari for what she called a mistake.

Since then, they have been showcasing their love and strong bond through intimate videos on their YouTube channel, sharing details about their lives and relationship with their fans.

Businesswoman Zari Hassan with her husband Shakib Lutaaya Pulse Live Kenya

In one of the videos, Zari mentioned that she has the right to have a second husband if Shakib ever decided to cheat on her.

Zari and Shakib's relationship

Zari Hassan and Shakib Lutaaya got married in a private wedding ceremony in October 2023.