ADVERTISEMENT
I have the right to a second husband - Zari Hassan

Lynet Okumu

Zari Hassan has been married to Shakib Lutaaya for more than two years now.

Businesswoman Zari Hassan
  • Zari Hassan is currently married to Shakib Lutaaya and has been for over two years
  • The couple discussed the impact of social media stories on their relationship and managing a long-distance marriage
  • Zari stated that if Shakib continued to engage with other women, she would not hesitate to marry another man

Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan has stirred the pot with a bold declaration about her marital rights.

Zari, currently married to Shakib Lutaaya, asserted that she is entitled to have a second husband if her current spouse continues to engage other women.

During their latest Shakib & Zari TV podcast episode, the couple tackled various topics, including how social media stories affect their relationship and the challenges of managing a long-distance marriage.

Businesswoman Zari Hassan with her husband Shakib Lutaaya
READ: Why Zari Hassan does not want to live with her husband Shakib Lutaaya

The conversation took a lively turn when Zari asked Shakib if other women still hit on him, particularly given how women behave around him in clubs.

“Do women vibe you?” Zari asked.

No, they don't... When someone sends ‘hi,’ I don't see it as a vibe,” Shakib responded.

Zari was not convinced. “Why are you sounding guilty? Why are you gaslighting? I've taken your Snapchat and seen women hitting on you in DMs. You should admit they do but say you don't pay attention... These women do these things even when I’m there watching. You are lying when you say they don’t.”

Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan (Instagram)
READ: Zari finally gives details on hubby Shakib's lucrative business

Zari’s comments took a more serious tone when she mentioned her legal right to marry another man if Shakib were unfaithful.

She cited a law in South Africa allowing one to have two husbands. “You're stuck with me for the rest of your life. Tell whoever is vibing you that you have a wife, and she's crazy. I'll hire someone to put a bullet through them. I'm silent crazy. You’re going to be my last love and my last husband... Imagine me looking so beautiful in a jail uniform. I’m crazy.”

She added, “Or I could get another husband. There's a law in South Africa that allows one to have two husbands. If you find somebody else, I’m going to get a second husband. Not kill anyone.”

Zari Hassan with her husband Shakib Lutaaya
Zari made it clear that she would not hesitate to marry another man if Shakib continued to engage with other women.

“It hurts. This is how you feel... this came from you vibing people and them vibing you through the DM. If you don't want me to do that to you, then don’t do it to me.”

Zari and Shakib have been married for two years and manage a long-distance relationship.

Zari Hassan & husband Shakib Lutaaya
READ: Zari on why Diamond insisted on meeting Shakib

Zari lives in South Africa while Shakib resides in Uganda. Despite the physical distance, their relationship has thrived, thanks to frequent travel and a shared understanding of their commitments.

“You're going to be my last love and my last husband... But if you keep on vibing other people, I’ll just go straight and get married. I’m not joking,” Zari stated firmly.

Lynet Okumu
