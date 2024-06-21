Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan has stirred the pot with a bold declaration about her marital rights.

Zari, currently married to Shakib Lutaaya, asserted that she is entitled to have a second husband if her current spouse continues to engage other women.

During their latest Shakib & Zari TV podcast episode, the couple tackled various topics, including how social media stories affect their relationship and the challenges of managing a long-distance marriage.

The conversation took a lively turn when Zari asked Shakib if other women still hit on him, particularly given how women behave around him in clubs.

“Do women vibe you?” Zari asked.

“No, they don't... When someone sends ‘hi,’ I don't see it as a vibe,” Shakib responded.

Zari was not convinced. “Why are you sounding guilty? Why are you gaslighting? I've taken your Snapchat and seen women hitting on you in DMs. You should admit they do but say you don't pay attention... These women do these things even when I’m there watching. You are lying when you say they don’t.”

I have the right to a second husband - Zari Hassan

Zari’s comments took a more serious tone when she mentioned her legal right to marry another man if Shakib were unfaithful.

She cited a law in South Africa allowing one to have two husbands. “You're stuck with me for the rest of your life. Tell whoever is vibing you that you have a wife, and she's crazy. I'll hire someone to put a bullet through them. I'm silent crazy. You’re going to be my last love and my last husband... Imagine me looking so beautiful in a jail uniform. I’m crazy.”

She added, “Or I could get another husband. There's a law in South Africa that allows one to have two husbands. If you find somebody else, I’m going to get a second husband. Not kill anyone.”

Zari made it clear that she would not hesitate to marry another man if Shakib continued to engage with other women.

“It hurts. This is how you feel... this came from you vibing people and them vibing you through the DM. If you don't want me to do that to you, then don’t do it to me.”

Zari & Shakib's long-distance love

Zari and Shakib have been married for two years and manage a long-distance relationship.

Zari lives in South Africa while Shakib resides in Uganda. Despite the physical distance, their relationship has thrived, thanks to frequent travel and a shared understanding of their commitments.

