Has Diana Marua fired Irene Nekesa? Fans speculate after unfollow move

Irene Nekesa, the beloved nanny for Kenyan influencer and content creator Diana Marua, has been the center of social media discussions after reportedly unfollowing her boss.

Known for her infectious personality, Irene has become a household name thanks to her long-standing role with the Bahati family.

But recent social media activity has left fans wondering—did she part ways with the Bahatis?

Diana Marua's nanny Irene Nekesa Pulse Live Kenya

Has Diana Marua fired Irene Nekesa?

The speculation began when social media users noticed that Irene, who has been with Diana Marua and her husband, musician Bahati, for over four years, unfollowed the entire Bahati family on Instagram.

This unusual behaviour sparked immediate questions about her employment status, as Irene has always been an active supporter of Diana’s posts, often leaving cheerful comments and showing her appreciation.

A section of fans believe she may have been fired, while others think she might just be on leave or focusing on her own projects.

Neither Irene nor Diana has confirmed or denied the rumours. However, some fans are now keeping a close eye on Irene’s social media behaviour for any hints.

Irene has been sharing her own content and building a personal brand on social media. Recently, she launched a YouTube channel that has gained over 14,000 subscribers within just three days.

Her content so far include a conversations with friends and a teaser video featuring comedian Mama County.

Fans have praised her charisma, and her channel’s rapid growth suggests she is carving out a successful niche of her own.

In addition to YouTube, Irene has been active on TikTok, where she shares personal insights and advertises various brands. Her newfound independence and active content creation have led some fans to wonder if she’s planning a career beyond her role as Diana’s nanny.

The Sh100,000 salary

Irene claimed in a past interview that Diana pays her Sh100,000 per month, a figure that caught the attention of netizens.

Many viewed this as a testament to Diana Marua’s generosity and Irene’s valued role within the Bahati household.

However, others quickly suggested it might have been more for show, speculating that she may not actually receive anywhere near the amount she quoted.

Aside from her work and growing social media presence, Irene has also attracted attention with her love life. Recently, she went live on TikTok with her boyfriend, Kevo, who joined her in a cheerful conversation.

The couple’s chemistry was clear, and fans couldn't help but comment on their relationship. Some viewers even requested the couple to kiss on the live session, to which Kevo responded by affirming their relationship.

Throughout the session, Irene appeared genuinely happy, and fans were supportive, though one commenter suggested Kevo’s interest in her might be because of her financial status. However, Irene’s fans quickly defended her relationship, expressing their happiness for her.

Way forward

For now, fans are left to wait and see if Diana Marua or Irene Nekesa will address the swirling rumours. Whatever the case, Nekesa’s newfound popularity and the strong fanbase she’s built speak to her natural charisma and talent.