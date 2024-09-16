The sports category has moved to a new website.

Bahati's son Morgan breaks down in joy after reuniting with his sisters

Lynet Okumu

According to Bahati, he formed a bond with the two girls, Rose and Purity, during his earlier years when he was also fostering Morgan.

Bahati's son Morgan breaks down in joy after reuniting with his sisters
Bahati's son Morgan breaks down in joy after reuniting with his sisters
  • Bahati and his wife reunited with two girls from a children's home whom they had once hoped to adopt.
  • Legal limitations prevented Bahati from adopting the girls due to his age and circumstances.
  • The reunion marked the first time they had come together as a family in many years.

Popular Kenyan musician Kevin Kioko, known as Bahati, and his wife Diana Marua have reunited with two girls from a children’s home whom Bahati had once hoped to adopt alongside their son, Morgan.

The emotional reunion took place in their mansion and was shared on Diana's YouTube channel on September 16.

Bahati explained to his fans that he had formed a bond with the two girls, Rose and Purity, during his earlier years when he was also fostering Morgan.

A past image of Singer Bahati with Morgan Bahati, Purity and Rose when they were still young
A past image of Singer Bahati with Morgan Bahati, Purity and Rose when they were still young A past image of Singer Bahati with Morgan Bahati, Purity and Rose when they were still young Pulse Live Kenya

Unfortunately, despite his deep desire to adopt them, legal limitations prevented him from doing so.

He explained that adopting girls came with additional legal requirements, which he couldn't meet at the time due to his age and circumstances.

"When I started fathering Morgan I took him with tow other girls Rose and Purity... At that time I was still young legally. I was also struggling , hustling and trying to make ends meet. Legally, I did not fit in the criteria for adopting the kids and especially when they are girls," Bahati revealed.

Bahati, who grew up in a children's home himself, shared how painful it was to make the decision to return the girls to the orphanage.

"I really wanted to give back to the home that made me and the only thing I thought was going back there and give a child a life. But at one point I had to make the hardest decision of my life...

"This one hurt me the most. I was a tricky situation. I am not guarded by law as as much as I wanted to help them, there was no way I could live with these two girls in my house. In a very painful decision, I chose to stay with Morgana and returned the two girls to the children's home," he said.

Morgan Bahati reunites with his sisters Rose and Purity, from the children's home on September 16
Morgan Bahati reunites with his sisters Rose and Purity, from the children's home on September 16 Morgan Bahati reunites with his sisters Rose and Purity, from the children's home on September 16 Pulse Live Kenya
Although Bahati could not adopt the girls, he did not forget them. He continued supporting them in any way he could over the years. However, this reunion marked the first time they had come together as a family in many years.

"Ever since, I have been supporting where I can but we have never come together to just know how they are doing. Today Rose and Purity have visited us and I know they have gone through a tough life and we will tell you more... I am so proud of this moment," Bahati said with pride.

Perhaps the most touching moment of the reunion came when the girls stepped into the house.

Morgan, who had grown up with the girls in the same children’s home, acknowledged them as family, referring to them as his sisters.

Bahati's son Morgan breaks down in joy after reuniting with his sisters
Bahati's son Morgan breaks down in joy after reuniting with his sisters Bahati's son Morgan breaks down in joy after reuniting with his sisters Pulse Live Kenya

As the conversation progressed, Morgan became emotional and shed tears. Diana described the moment as a family reunion filled with joy.

The bond between the siblings was clear to see, and it was a reminder of the strong ties formed during their time together in the children's home.

One of the girls, Rose revealed that she now has a baby. This news led to an unexpected and light-hearted moment, as Diana jokingly referred to herself as ‘Shosho dotcom’ (modern grandmother) and ‘Shosho wa madoo’ (rich grandmother).

Diana Bahati
Diana Bahati Pulse Live Kenya

The moment added a humorous touch to the emotional day, with Diana proudly embracing her new title.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.
