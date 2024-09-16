The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Lilian Ng'ang'a reflects on special bond she shared with her late driver Philip

Lynet Okumu

Lilian Ng'ang'a has expressed her continued grief, revealing how much she still misses her late driver Philip, and the impact he had on her life.

Kenyan businesswoman Lilian Ng'ang'a has shared a heartfelt tribute to her late driver, Philip, who passed away seven years ago.

In an emotional social media post, Lilian expressed her continued grief, revealing how much she still misses Philip and the impact he had on her life.

Lilian’s moving message left many wondering about the relationship she shared with her driver and why, after so many years, she continues to mourn him deeply.

READ: Juliani’s subtle reaction after wife Lilian Ng'ang'a allegedly unfollowed him

Lilian’s Instagram post on September 16, showed how deeply she valued Philip, describing him as more than just a driver. She revealed that anyone who has had a personal driver understands the significant role they play in everyday life.

For Lilian, Philip was exceptional, and his death left a void that no other driver has been able to fill.

"My driver Phillip, died 7 years ago. If you’ve ever had a driver, you know how big a role they play in your life. I mourn him to date and it’s terrible because I can’t help but compare all the drivers I’ve had after him with him. He was that exceptional!” Lilian wrote.

READ: Vote for your favourite influencer on the Pulse Influencer Awards

The loss of Philip is something Lilian still carries with her, as she compares every driver she has had since to him.

However, she finds peace in knowing that Philip was aware of how much she appreciated him. What gives me peace is that he knew I valued him and appreciated all he did to make my life easy. Good people are never forgotten,” she added.

While Lilian has never disclosed the exact details of how Philip passed away, she has been remembering his death every year.

READ: Lilian Nganga gives fans rare glimpse into her business, hobbies and profession

In a past interview discussing some the factors behind her breakup with her ex-husband, Lilian revealed that her driver and some of her bodyguards who died were forgotten, with no proper mourning, as life simply moved on.

Her bodyguards died in an accident after dropping her home. Then my personal driver also later died, and the same thing happened. In fact, I got a new driver the following morning, she recalled.

This lack of closure deeply affected her, especially because of the nature of her position and the environment she was in.

“The two incidents hit me hard. That disregard for their lives, just because they were security officers, also contributed to me separating from him. I was like, so if it was me dead, would life have continued the same way?” Lilian questioned.

This reflection made Lilian question the value placed on human life and the emotional detachment from such losses.



