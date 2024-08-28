Why Mama Jimmy spent her wedding night on the couch

Pastor and content creator Isaiah, known as ‘Baba Jimmy,’ and his wife, ‘Mama Jimmy,’ have captured the hearts of many with their touching and inspirational family content.

Married at the young age of 18, the couple has shared their story of love, faith, and the challenges they’ve faced together, offering a glimpse into their deeply spiritual and resilient relationship.

Baba Jimmy & Mama Jimmy's simple but Godly wedding

Isaiah and Mama Jimmy’s journey began with a simple, yet heartfelt wedding. According to Mama Jimmy, their marriage ceremony was rooted in faith and Christian values, rather than extravagance.

She recalled the moment when Isaiah and his parents arrived at her home to present the dowry, which included cows and a good sum of money.

"Alikuja kwetu akafika na wazazi wake.. Walileta mahari, ngombe na bahasha mzuri... Ndoa yetu haikuwa harusi kubwa, ilikuwa ya kikristo kwa maombi," she said.

Baba Jimmy falls sick on his wedding night

Baba Jimmy, added that their wedding took place during an all-night prayer session, commonly known as ‘kesha’ in Kenya.

The ceremony included prayers and a small cake, prepared by Isaiah’s mother. However, Isaiah fell ill during the ceremony and had to leave his wife at the prayer service, which left her feeling confused and unsure.

“We got married at a kesha, had prayers, and enjoyed cake. But that night, I felt sick – I don’t know if it was illness or just nervousness,” Isaiah said. “I left the kesha to rest at home, leaving Mama Jimmy behind.”

Why Mama Jimmy slept on the couch on her wedding night

Mama Jimmy shared that she was left in a state of confusion after her husband left the prayer service early.

When she returned home, fear and uncertainty overcame her, and she couldn’t bring herself to join her husband in bed. Instead, she spent the night on the couch, wrapped in a Maasai shawl.

“I came back from the kesha and found myself in a dilemma, not knowing what to do or where to go,” she recalled. “I had been to that house before, to clean it, but now I felt afraid. So, I took my Maasai shawl and slept on the couch.”

Over time, Mama Jimmy learned to overcome her fears. She realised that fear is a barrier that prevents people from achieving their full potential. Her involvement in media has helped her gain confidence and let go of her anxieties.

"Lakini siku hizi mimi nilijifunza kwamba uoga ni dhambi inazuia vitu mingi kwa maisha yako.... Kwanza mambo ya media ndio imefanya nikaacha kuwa muoga," she said.

Baba Jimmy & Mama Jimmy talk about marriage challenges

Like many couples, Isaiah and Mama Jimmy faced several challenges in the early days of their marriage.

According to Isaiah, the struggles began even before they were married, with some people opposing their union. After their marriage, they continued to face opposition, with jealous friends attempting to convince Mama Jimmy to leave her husband.

“There were people who didn’t want us to get married,” Isaiah said. “And after we did, some close friends tried to persuade Mama Jimmy to leave me.”

Isaiah also revealed that they experienced incidents that suggested they were under spiritual attack.

Strange events, including sickness among family members and unusual occurrences with their pets, led them to believe they were victims of witchcraft.

Overcoming through faith & prayer

Despite these adversities, Baba Jimmy and Mama Jimmy remained steadfast in their faith. Isaiah discovered evidence of witchcraft and reported it to his father, marking the beginning of their efforts to combat the negative influences surrounding them.