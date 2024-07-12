New country, new struggles: Baba Jimmy's fight for steady work in America

His content, characterised by a deeply acquired Luhya accent, has garnered significant attention online.

Baba Jimmy takes his family to the U.S.

Alongside his wife, Judith Carrier (Mama Jimmy), and their two children, Cynthia and Jimmy, Baba Jimmy embarked on a new chapter of their lives in June 2024 by relocating to the United States after extensive missionary work in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County.

The Carrier family settled in Kentucky, where they now live near their extended family. Baba Jimmy and Mama Jimmy have embraced their new life while maintaining their commitment to their faith and community.

Baba Jimmy reveals his new job in the U.S.

In a live session with his wife, Baba Jimmy shared insights into his new job in the United States. He works in the roofing industry alongside his brother, who owns a roofing company.

Despite the challenges of finding consistent work, Baba Jimmy remains optimistic.

The unpredictability of work in the roofing industry is a significant challenge. While the pay is good when work is available, there are times when they might go for a month without finding any jobs.

"Mi nafanya kazi ya mkono tu ya juakali. Nafanya kazi ya roofing na ndugu yangu ako na biashara au kampuni ya huku majuu. Roofing iko sawa. malipo iko sawa lakini shida ni moja. Shida hatupati kazi mfululizo. Kwa siku moja yes, mshahara iko sawa sana. Shida ni saa zingine tunaeza kaa hata pengine for mwezi before upate kazi.

"(I work in the Jua Kali sector with my brother who owns a company here. Roofing pays very well but the problem is that you don't always have work to do. Like you might even have work for a day in a whole month)," shared Baba Jimmy.

This inconsistency can make life difficult, especially considering the high cost of living abroad.

Baba Jimmy on challenges they've faced since moving to the U.S.

Adjusting to life in Kentucky has not been without its challenges. Baba Jimmy highlighted the extreme heat as one of the difficulties they face.

"Kwanza hapa jua ni kali sana joto ni mingi sana...So ni maombi tu. Tunahitaji Mungu kwa kila kitu atusaidie kazi ipatikanange kila siku kwa sababu ukikosa kazi maisha ni ngumu. Mgambo kwanza maisha iko juu.

"(And it is very hot on this side... It is just prayers. We need God in everything. We need God to help us so that there is consistent work. Life is very expensive abroad, and not having work can make life very difficult)," he added.

Despite these challenges, the Carrier family remains resilient, relying on their faith and community to navigate their new environment.

In addition to his preaching and roofing work, Baba Jimmy is also passionate about music. He has set up a homemade studio called Wajumbe Records in Kenya, where he records his music.

This creative outlet allows him to express his faith and connect with a broader audience.

Baba Jimmy's 11 siblings

Family plays a crucial role in Baba Jimmy's life. He has 11 siblings, whom he has already introduced to his wife and children.