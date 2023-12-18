Why Mbosso could soon be making an acting debut in Kenya courtesy of Lulu & Rashid

The talented Bongo singer, who was in the country for the Rashid Abdalla Super Cup finals in Kwale County, revealed his longstanding interest in venturing into film.

Mbosso emphasised that his passion for acting is evident in his music videos, where he consistently incorporates various styles, showcasing his acting abilities.

Playfully teasing Rashid, Mbosso expressed his desire to be featured in one of Rashid Abdalla's productions.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Ashalimaliza hilo, mtaniona soon. Mimi napenda sana kufanya filamu hata ukichunguza video zangu nyingi ninazoshoot napendaga sana kujaribu vitu tofauti, najaribu sana kuwa actor mara nyingi atleast watu waone upande wangu wa pili kuwa naeza imba na pia kuigiza," he noted.

Mbosso also addressed his health issues, pointing that he was okay and ready to entertain his fans. Previously he has revealed that his health problems, at times, have made it difficult for him to even sleep at night.

Taking a light-hearted jab at his Kenyan look-alike who claims to be his son, Mbosso dismissed the assertions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Demmah B, the man in question, has asserted in various interviews that he is Mbosso's biological son.

"He is indeed my father. I feel bad that I am suffering yet my dad is a star. Let him come, and we do a DNA test. I am confident he is my father," Demah B said in an interview with Plug TV.

However, Mbosso countered these claims, finding them amusing and even jokingly suggesting that he felt Demmah B was his father, not the other way around.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

"Nimekua nikumuona kupitia mitandao ya kijamii, tatizo sio mtoto kutokana na umri wake, kutokana na yeye mwenyewe alivyo ananitia woga hadi nahisi pengine yeye ndio babangu," Mbosso remarked.