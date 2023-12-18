The sports category has moved to a new website.


Why Mbosso could soon be making an acting debut in Kenya courtesy of Lulu & Rashid

Amos Robi

The singer gave a great performance to thousands of fans who turned up for the Rashid Abdalla Super Cup finals.

Mbosso
Mbosso

Tanzanian superstar Mbwana Yusuf Kilungi, widely known as Mbosso, has hinted at the possibility of featuring in a film with the assistance of Lulu Hassan and Rashid Abdalla.

The talented Bongo singer, who was in the country for the Rashid Abdalla Super Cup finals in Kwale County, revealed his longstanding interest in venturing into film.

Mbosso emphasised that his passion for acting is evident in his music videos, where he consistently incorporates various styles, showcasing his acting abilities.

Playfully teasing Rashid, Mbosso expressed his desire to be featured in one of Rashid Abdalla's productions.

"Ashalimaliza hilo, mtaniona soon. Mimi napenda sana kufanya filamu hata ukichunguza video zangu nyingi ninazoshoot napendaga sana kujaribu vitu tofauti, najaribu sana kuwa actor mara nyingi atleast watu waone upande wangu wa pili kuwa naeza imba na pia kuigiza," he noted.

Mbosso sheds light on the genesis of strained relationship with Otile Brown

Mbosso also addressed his health issues, pointing that he was okay and ready to entertain his fans. Previously he has revealed that his health problems, at times, have made it difficult for him to even sleep at night.

Taking a light-hearted jab at his Kenyan look-alike who claims to be his son, Mbosso dismissed the assertions.

Demmah B, the man in question, has asserted in various interviews that he is Mbosso's biological son.

"He is indeed my father. I feel bad that I am suffering yet my dad is a star. Let him come, and we do a DNA test. I am confident he is my father," Demah B said in an interview with Plug TV.

However, Mbosso countered these claims, finding them amusing and even jokingly suggesting that he felt Demmah B was his father, not the other way around.

Bongo Flava star Mbosso
Bongo Flava star Mbosso Pulse Live Kenya

Mbosso begs fans to help him secure a movie role

"Nimekua nikumuona kupitia mitandao ya kijamii, tatizo sio mtoto kutokana na umri wake, kutokana na yeye mwenyewe alivyo ananitia woga hadi nahisi pengine yeye ndio babangu," Mbosso remarked.

The singer gave a great performance to thousands of fans who turned up for the Rashid Abdalla Super Cup finals.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
