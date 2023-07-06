The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Why DJ Krowbar turned down a lucrative Sh7M deal

Amos Robi

Krowbar said he politely declined the job which left the company representatives in awe

DJ Krowbar
DJ Krowbar

In a world where financial gain often tempts individuals to compromise their values, there are those who choose a different path.

Recommended articles

Renowned gospel DJ Karumba Ngatia popularly known as DJ Krowbar is one such individual.

In an episode on the POV Podcast with Cate Rira, Krowbar shared a remarkable story of integrity and principle. He opened up about a significant decision that led him to walk away from a lucrative Sh4 million deal.

The reason? A request for a substantial kickback threatened his integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Krowbar emphasized the importance of setting a positive example for his children and ensuring they could be proud of their family's achievements.

DJ Krowbar
DJ Krowbar DJ Krowbar Pulse Live Kenya

READ: KTN's DJ Krowbar and wife expecting baby number 3

When approached by a brand for an ambassadorial job, which initially agreed upon a contract worth Sh4 million, Krowbar's journey took an unexpected turn.

"I was called to be a brand ambassador for this big company, the room had about ten people. It was a two to three-year deal after our valuation we agreed on Sh4 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Then a few weeks later two of the guys from the meeting called me for lunch to clear legal stuff but now they wanted me to up the rate to Sh7 million so that when the money was released I would give them three," Krowbar said.

The DJ, staying true to his values, swiftly declined the offer without hesitation.

"I told thanked them for honouring me with the opportunity but I told them I was not going to steal from a company," he stated.

DJ Krowbar
DJ Krowbar DJ Krowbar Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How being a gospel DJ cost me a 2.4 Million deal – DJ Mo

ADVERTISEMENT

Krowbar firmly stated, recognizing the consequences such actions could have on his own reputation and the company's welfare.

For Krowbar, the decision to walk away from the Sh4 million deal was driven by his desire to uphold integrity and accountability.

He wanted to ensure that he could provide a genuine explanation to his children when they questioned the origins of their family's possessions.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why I am no longer interested in James Bond role - Idris Elba

Why I am no longer interested in James Bond role - Idris Elba

Jackie Matubia calls daughter's father after uncovering startling secret in her diary

Jackie Matubia calls daughter's father after uncovering startling secret in her diary

Why DJ Krowbar turned down a lucrative Sh7M deal

Why DJ Krowbar turned down a lucrative Sh7M deal

'Go Pato' hitmaker Pato Banton breaks silence after Eldoret fight went viral

'Go Pato' hitmaker Pato Banton breaks silence after Eldoret fight went viral

Rising star Savinnah signs epic deal with Universal Music

Rising star Savinnah signs epic deal with Universal Music

Ama hii shida iko kwangu tu? Sandra Dacha shares economic burden she is dealing with

Ama hii shida iko kwangu tu? Sandra Dacha shares economic burden she is dealing with

Inspiring story of how Alex Chamwada mentored guard to become a journalist

Inspiring story of how Alex Chamwada mentored guard to become a journalist

Dennis Ombachi explains why he turned down birthday gift from his wife

Dennis Ombachi explains why he turned down birthday gift from his wife

VDJ Jones reveals sources of his money, quashes artist exploitation claims

VDJ Jones reveals sources of his money, quashes artist exploitation claims

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kamene Goro with DJ Bonez

DJ Bonez admits he's struggling with Kamene Goro's smoking habit

Zari and Shakib

Zari calls Shakib 'fala' in leaked audio as U.K. trip goes south

Willis Raburu, Ivy Namu and their children enjoying a cake

Ivy Namu reminisces meeting Willis Raburu at work as colleagues bid him farewell [WATCH]

Radio Citizen presenter Shatta Bway

Emotional Shatta Bway cuts down dreadlock to honour late wife [WATCH]