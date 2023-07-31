The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sean Andrew shares his unfiltered approach to getting true love

Amos Robi

Sean Andrew revealed he has been single for a while and is in no hurry to get into one

Sean Andrews Kibaki
Sean Andrews Kibaki

Content creator Sean Andrew Kibaki opened up about his experience with online dating and the unexpected reason behind shaving his signature dreadlocks.

Recommended articles

Sean Andrew shared his foray into online dating, revealing that he initially joined the platforms due to peer pressure.

Like many adults, he succumbed to the influence of friends, but he soon realized that the interactions on these dating apps were far from fulfilling.

He found the digital connections to be shallow and unsatisfactory.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They are rubbish interactions, you never leave the app so why are you making unworthy connections?

"We are humans; we communicate in person; there's no business about being locked in these electronic devices. When you are connecting with someone, you need face-to-face connections," he told Eve Mungai.

Sean Andrews Kibaki
Sean Andrews Kibaki Sean Andrews Kibaki Pulse Live Kenya

DETAILS: How to nominate an influencer for the Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

The social media content creator expressed a desire for genuine connections, emphasizing the importance of immersive experiences involving all senses.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Sean, building meaningful relationships goes beyond the digital realm, and he firmly believes that real bonds are nurtured through personal, in-person interactions.

"I am not actively searching, and I am just myself. I am looking for a decent partner with whom we can build a legacy together," he added, clarifying that he is content with his current state of being alone and in no rush to find a partner.

During the interview, Sean Andrew also explained the significant decision of shaving his iconic dreadlocks.

Sean Andrews Kibaki
Sean Andrews Kibaki Sean Andrews Kibaki Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: I don’t want kids- Sean Andrew speaks on settling down and starting family

He cited the negative connotations associated with dreadlocks, which led to unfair assumptions about his personality and character.

"I needed to get rid of them because of the negative connotation that comes with dreadlocks. I am myself and should not be defined by my hair," he candidly said.

By removing his dreadlocks, he aimed to challenge stereotypes and communicate his true identity without any preconceived notions based on his appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the interview, Sean Andrew also defended former President Uhuru Kenyatta's son whose home was recently raided over possession of weapons.

Sean said the targeting was unfair as well as that of former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

"I think Jomo was unfairly targeted, I am not going to pick sides politically but I think they should not have targeted anyone unrelated to what their disagreements are," Sean Andrew said.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Azziad spotted at Kibera Law Courts ahead of Brian Chira's hearing [Video]

Azziad spotted at Kibera Law Courts ahead of Brian Chira's hearing [Video]

Chart-topping secret: Diamond shares his music formula for conquering Africa

Chart-topping secret: Diamond shares his music formula for conquering Africa

He was saying goodbye - Terence Creative mourns cop friend's sudden death

He was saying goodbye - Terence Creative mourns cop friend's sudden death

Mr Seed narrates lasting impact of April accident on his brain

Mr Seed narrates lasting impact of April accident on his brain

Sean Andrew shares his unfiltered approach to getting true love

Sean Andrew shares his unfiltered approach to getting true love

How Vesha's club launch went down in pomp and glamour [Photos]

How Vesha's club launch went down in pomp and glamour [Photos]

Burna Boy announces new album titled 'I Told Them…'

Burna Boy announces new album titled 'I Told Them…'

Afrobeats records another landmark feat as Wizkid sells out Tottenham Stadium

Afrobeats records another landmark feat as Wizkid sells out Tottenham Stadium

Eric Omondi opens new business for Mathare protestor Victor Juma [Photos]

Eric Omondi opens new business for Mathare protestor Victor Juma [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akothee's 1st born daughter Vesha Okello

A-list attendees: Jalang'o, Cebbie Koks among VIPs who graced Vesha's business launch

From left: Moipei triplets and Citizen TV news anchor Jeff Koinange

WATCH: Jeff Koinange mesmerizes fans in stellar performance with Moipei triplets

Chipukeezy, Azziad Nasenya and Willis Raburu (PulseUhondoMtaani)

Citizen TV replaces Willis, Chipukeezy hospitalised, Brian Chira arrested & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Media personality Kamene Goro

Kamene shares 2 vital rules after emotional encounter with a lady in club washroom