RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sean Andrew Kibaki finally reveals why he cut his dreadlocks [Video]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

I would rather be known by actions rather than whether they are good or bad - Sean

Sean Andrew Kibaki
Sean Andrew Kibaki

Former President Mwai Kibaki’s grandson and digital influencer Sean Andrew Kibaki has come out to explain the reason he cut off his signature dreadlocks.

Recommended articles

In a video, the YouTuber disclosed that he was tired of the image that is always associated with people who have dreadlocks and that's why he opted to go for a short hair look.

“Why did I cut my hair? I didn’t mind my hair, it’s just that I didn’t like what was associated with it. All the assumptions, presumptions, as it is right now my life is far different than I expected it to be and I would rather be known by actions rather than whether they are good or bad, rather than my hair or any of my relations.

“You must be wondering why exactly I cut my hair? My message is simple, just as I I’m not your assumptions or my own hair so are you! So apply this to yourselves the best way you can,” shared Sean Andrew.

On Tuesday, Sean surprised a section of his fans after cutting off his dreadlocks. For the longest time since coming into the limelight, Sean has maintained his deadlocks as his signature look but that has officially changed.

A short video shared on his Instagram handle, which enjoys a following of 128,000 followers, captured the transition from his shoulder-length 'locs' to his new crew cut.

The digital content creator has promised to share what prompted him to do away with his dreadlocks at a later date.

“How do you like my new look? I’ll tell you the full story tomorrow,” shared Sean Andrew.

Sean Andrew is the grandson of Kenya's third President Mwai Kibaki and has been making his money from social media as an influencer working with top brands in Kenya in addition to careers as a model and an actor.

We were introduced to Sean Kibaki during the requiem mass for former First Lady Lucy Kibaki at the Consolata Shrine in Westlands, Nairobi. When Sean took to the podium to pay a tribute to the former First Lady, the ladies could not help but marvel at how 'hot' he looked.

In 2017, he was again in the spotlight after breaking up with his then-girlfriend and vlogger Elodie Zone.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sean Andrew Kibaki finally reveals why he cut his dreadlocks [Video]

Sean Andrew Kibaki finally reveals why he cut his dreadlocks [Video]

Sarah Hassan's message to fans as she clocks 1M followers on Instagram

Sarah Hassan's message to fans as she clocks 1M followers on Instagram

Singer Yemi Alade lands new global Ambassadorial deal

Singer Yemi Alade lands new global Ambassadorial deal

My dad was jailed for stealing Sh3 million from employer - Mwafreeka

My dad was jailed for stealing Sh3 million from employer - Mwafreeka

Mulamwah building his 1st home, months after buying land [Video]

Mulamwah building his 1st home, months after buying land [Video]

Gukena FM’s MC Kajim's advice to youth after landing 2 ambassadorial deals

Gukena FM’s MC Kajim's advice to youth after landing 2 ambassadorial deals

Sean Kibaki unveils new look after cutting off his dreadlocks [Video]

Sean Kibaki unveils new look after cutting off his dreadlocks [Video]

Weezdom hurls unprintables at ex-girlfriend Mylee Staicey [Screenshot]

Weezdom hurls unprintables at ex-girlfriend Mylee Staicey [Screenshot]

Eric Omondi explains why he is not yet married at age of 40

Eric Omondi explains why he is not yet married at age of 40

Trending

Esther Musila reveals biggest challenge in marriage with Guardian Angel

Guardian Angel and his Wife Esther Musila

Kenyan YouTube couple takes down channel with 14 million views

Rama Oluoch and Shiko Nguru

Diana B explains why she used Prado TX gift for the 1st time on Saturday

Diana Bahati leaning against Prado TX gift from her hubby Kevin Bahati

Frankie reacts to break up with Corazon Kwamboka with this video

Frankie Just GymIt Proposes to Baby Mama Corazon Kwamboka in Zanzibar (Photo)