Why Winnie Odinga’s TV is causing an online stir

Dorothy Michieka

'Mbona mnawatch kabambe'?

The daughter to ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga, Winnie Odinga, has elicited quite the online reactions from a picture she posted.

Ms. Odinga was chilling with her dad and family members Saturday night watching football.

Just enjoying Saturday football with my guys,” posted Winnie.

However, what caught Kenyans attention was the size of the TV they were watching on.

Fans heavily weighed in on its size and even took a few hits at Odinga.

