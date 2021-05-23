Why Winnie Odinga’s TV is causing an online stir

The daughter to ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga, Winnie Odinga, has elicited quite the online reactions from a picture she posted.
'Mbona mnawatch kabambe'?
Ms. Odinga was chilling with her dad and family members Saturday night watching football.
“Just enjoying Saturday football with my guys,” posted Winnie.
However, what caught Kenyans attention was the size of the TV they were watching on.
Fans heavily weighed in on its size and even took a few hits at Odinga.
