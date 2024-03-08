The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Qualities Zuchu's mum Khadija Kopa seeks in her next man

Lynet Okumu

11 years after the death of her husband, Zuchu's mum Khadija Kopa reveals she's yet to find her ideal partner: Here are the qualities she seeks

Zuchu's mother Khadija Kopa
Zuchu's mother Khadija Kopa

Renowned Tanzanian singer Khadija Kopa, mother to rising star Zuchu, recently opened up about her views on relationships, expressing her reluctance to entertain advances from younger suitors.

Recommended articles

During an interview on Wasafi FM, Kopa shared her experiences with younger men and her preferences in romantic relationships.

She expressed her sentiment, stating, “Wanatokezea lakini sitaki vijana. Mungu hajanijalia kupata wanaume watu wazima, sijui kwa nini. ( I’ve seen them but I don’t want boys. God has not granted me the will to get a mature man)," Khadija said.

Taarab singer & Zuchu's mum Khadija Kopa
Taarab singer & Zuchu's mum Khadija Kopa Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: I'm not his mum to tell him anything - Khadija Kopa's fiery response to Zuchu's dating reports

Khadija Kopa emphasized her preference for mature companions, asserting that younger suitors do not suit her taste.

She straightforwardly told them, “Nawaambia wewe ni mtoto mdogo kwangu. Haufai kwangu mimi, katafute kijana mwenzio….Sina muda huo. ( I tell them they are kids, they don’t deserve me and I tell them to go look for younger women. I don’t have time for that)," she said.

The legendary artist expressed her desire for a partner aged 50 and above, indicating her preference for individuals with more life experience and maturity.

ADVERTISEMENT
Taarab singer & Zuchu's mum Khadija Kopa
Taarab singer & Zuchu's mum Khadija Kopa Pulse Live Kenya

Khadija Kopa's late husband, Jaffary Ally, passed away in 2013 after a brief illness in Bagamoyo.

She fondly recalled his love and support, often mentioning him during her stage performances.

Additionally, she experienced the loss of her only son, Omar Kopa, a talented Taarab singer, a few years ago, further highlighting the challenges she has faced in her personal life.

ADVERTISEMENT
Khadija Omar Kopa
Khadija Omar Kopa Khadija Omar Kopa Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Khadija Kopa invites other men to court Zuchu, days after Diamond revelation

Regarding Zuchu’s father, Othman Soud, Zuchu acknowledged his presence in her daughter’s life before she rose to stardom.

In a previous interview, Zuchu lamented the absence of a parental relationship with her dad, Soud.

ADVERTISEMENT

She termed it as life's 'bad luck' that he has not had a parental relationship with his daughter. She supposed that, had her father been available, he would have made visits similar to Diamond's with his children.

"Mimi ni mtoto wa hivo. Mamangu mimi, babangu hakuwa naye. Bahati mbaya tu, mimi babangu hakuwa involved kwenye maisha yangu. Lakini pengine ningepata baba ambaye angetaka kuwa involved, angekuwa anakuja nyumbani. Kwa hivo ni kitu cha kawaida," she said.

Khadija Kopa and daughter Zuchu
Khadija Kopa and daughter Zuchu Khadija Kopa and daughter Zuchu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Zuchu discloses little-known detail about her absent dad, compares him with Diamond

She emphasised that such fathers making visits to spend time with their kids should be considered a normal and welcome aspect.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Qualities Zuchu's mum Khadija Kopa seeks in her next man

Qualities Zuchu's mum Khadija Kopa seeks in her next man

Kenyan ladies whose exes took over their accounts after breakup

Kenyan ladies whose exes took over their accounts after breakup

TikTokers Josh Wonder & Kendi Q involved in accident, car overturns

TikTokers Josh Wonder & Kendi Q involved in accident, car overturns

Crazy Kennar's budget-friendly wedding skit delights fans with hilarious lessons

Crazy Kennar's budget-friendly wedding skit delights fans with hilarious lessons

Man Kush - My wife nearly killed me for cheating

Man Kush - My wife nearly killed me for cheating

Kenyans express concerns as Winnie Odinga arrives in Parliament on crutches

Kenyans express concerns as Winnie Odinga arrives in Parliament on crutches

Pharmacy degree, love of basketball & 'Nina Siri' success: The incomparable Israel Mbonyi

Pharmacy degree, love of basketball & 'Nina Siri' success: The incomparable Israel Mbonyi

Nick Kwach talks about his 9-year-old child & reasons for separating from her mum

Nick Kwach talks about his 9-year-old child & reasons for separating from her mum

Lilian Ng'ang'a voices frustration over excessive phone usage during social outings

Lilian Ng'ang'a voices frustration over excessive phone usage during social outings

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fitness trainer Frankie Justgymit

Frankie JustGymIt faces backlash over monitoring clients' ovulation dates

Jackie Matubia and Peter Kamau on Salem set ( Instagram)

Jackie Matubia's response to rumours of expecting 3rd baby with actor Peter Kamau

Joshua Jackson in 2022.Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

8 intriguing facts about Lupita Nyong'o's Canadian boyfriend Joshua Jackson

Bishop Margaret Wanjiru

Margaret Wanjiru's Biography: Education, politics, divorce & land saga