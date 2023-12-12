The sports category has moved to a new website.

I'm not his mum to tell him anything - Khadija Kopa's fiery response to Zuchu's dating reports

Lynet Okumu

Zuchu's mum Khadija Kopa, for the 3rd time, dismisses Diamond Platnumz as her son-in-law and clashes with reporters who insist the two are an item

Diamond and Zuchu
Diamond and Zuchu

The alleged romantic involvement between Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu has been a subject of widespread speculation and public curiosity.

However, Khadija Kopa, the mother of Zuchu, stands firm in her refusal to acknowledge Diamond Platnumz as her son-in-law until the customary process of dowry payment is completed.

In a recent interview with local bloggers, Khadija reiterated her position on Zuchu's relationships, emphasising that she does not recognize any romantic involvement unless the traditional dowry payment has been fulfilled.

Taarab singer & Zuchu's mum Khadija Kopa
Taarab singer & Zuchu's mum Khadija Kopa Pulse Live Kenya

“I do not know anything about her relationship. I will recognize any of her relationships after they pay her dowry. Hana mahusiano na mambo ya boyfriend siezi jua mi mtu mzima... Wajukuu ninao tele, siyo lazima yeye. Lakinin mungu akimjalia atamjalia," said Khadija.

Despite the public's speculation about intimacy between Zuchu and Diamond Platnumz, Khadija remains steadfast in distancing herself from acknowledging any alleged relationship. She categorically referred to Diamond as merely a boss to her daughter.

“Who is Diamond? He is just a boss to her. I do not know anything going on between them. I have not seen any videos. I don't have any message for him. He is just an artiste, and I am not his mother to tell him anything,” Khadija said.

Taarab singer & Zuchu's mum Khadija Kopa
Taarab singer & Zuchu's mum Khadija Kopa Pulse Live Kenya

In a previous interview, Khadija went ahead to advise other men who might be aspiring to have her daughter to consider bringing their dowries because she is still not taken.

"Mtu ana pesa yake aje. Yeyote tu. Simba hajamuoa wala hajaleta mahari na wala si mchumba wake. Mtu yeyote tu anaweza kuja," she said.

Zuchu had previously confirmed her relationship with Diamond Platnumz in an interview.

In the same interview, Zuchu also addressed concerns about her feelings regarding Diamond Platnumz's three previous baby mamas and their children.

Diamond Platnumz with Zuchu on stage at Wasafi Festival in Arusha
Diamond Platnumz with Zuchu on stage at Wasafi Festival in Arusha Pulse Live Kenya

She expressed her understanding and support for Diamond's role in the upbringing of his children.

"Mimi kipindi nilianza naye nilijua ni mtu ana watoto na nilijua lazima ashiriki katika vitu vya watoto wake. Naseeb ana watoto na kila siku atakuwa kwenye maisha yao.

"Watacelebrate birthday's na lazima wazazi wenza watakuwepo pale. Wale washakua familia mpaka mmoja wao azikwe. Na hata akizikwa, lazima bado atakuwa mwanafamilia," she said.

File image of Zuchu with Diamond Platnumz
File image of Zuchu with Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya

This confirmation followed a public display of closeness between the two as they performed their hit song 'Watasubiri' at the Wasafi Festival.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
