Khadija Kopa invites other men to court Zuchu, days after Diamond revelation

Speaking to Wasafi Media, Khadija clarified that Diamond Platnumz hasn't fulfilled the necessary cultural steps to be officially considered Zuchu's husband.

Khadija Kopa's Stance on Zuchu's relationship with Diamond

Khadija emphasised that according to their cultural tradition, a person is officially recognised as being in a relationship with a woman only after adhering to certain customs, particularly the payment of dowry.

Zuchu's mother Khadija Kopa Pulse Live Kenya

She highlighted that as of now, Diamond Platnumz hasn't gone through these traditional rites to formalise his relationship with Zuchu.

"Mahusiano yake siyajui. Mahusiano tunayojua sisi wazee wengine kwa utaratibu wa utamaduni weu ni mtu akija kuposa," she said.

Despite much speculation and media attention regarding the relationship between Zuchu and Diamond Platnumz, Khadija clarified that the exact nature of their relationship remains unknown to her.

Khadija Omar Kopa Pulse Live Kenya

She encouraged inquirers to ask Zuchu directly, asserting that she, as a mother, is not privy to their relationship dynamics.

"Lakini mahusinao ya nje siyajui. Anajua mwenyewe so muulize yeye. Ila bado hajaposwa, hakuna mahari," she said.

Khadija Kopa: Diamond na Zuchu sio wachumba, yeyote anaweza kuleta posa

Khadija went ahead to advise other men who might be aspiring to have her daughter to consider bringing their dowries because she is still not taken.

"Mtu ana pesa yake aje. Yeyote tu. Simba hajamuoa wala hajaleta mahari na wala si mchumba wake. Mtu yeyote tu anaweza kuja," she said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Zuchu confirms relationship with Diamond

Zuchu had previously confirmed her relationship with Diamond Platnumz in an interview.

In the same interview, Zuchu also addressed concerns about her feelings regarding Diamond Platnumz's three previous baby mamas and their children.

She expressed her understanding and support for Diamond's role in the upbringing of his children.

"Mimi kipindi nilianza naye nilijua ni mtu ana watoto na nilijua lazima ashiriki katika vitu vya watoto wake. Naseeb ana watoto na kila siku atakuwa kwenye maisha yao.

"Watacelebrate birthday's na lazima wazazi wenza watakuwepo pale. Wale washakua familia mpaka mmoja wao azikwe. Na hata akizikwa, lazima bado atakuwa mwanafamilia," she said.

Pulse Live Kenya

