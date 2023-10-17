The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Khadija Kopa invites other men to court Zuchu, days after Diamond revelation

Lynet Okumu

Taarab artist Khadija Kopa gives a go-ahead for other men to court her daughter Zuchu, days after her confirmation of a relationship with Diamond Platnumz.

Taarab singer & Zuchu's mum Khadija Kopa
Taarab singer & Zuchu's mum Khadija Kopa

Taarab singer Khadija Kopa, the renowned mother of popular songbird Zuchu, has addressed the persistent rumors regarding her daughter's relationship with award-winning singer Diamond Platnumz.

Recommended articles

Speaking to Wasafi Media, Khadija clarified that Diamond Platnumz hasn't fulfilled the necessary cultural steps to be officially considered Zuchu's husband.

Khadija emphasised that according to their cultural tradition, a person is officially recognised as being in a relationship with a woman only after adhering to certain customs, particularly the payment of dowry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Zuchu's mother Khadija Kopa
Zuchu's mother Khadija Kopa Zuchu's mother Khadija Kopa Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Zuchu discloses little-known detail about her absent dad, compares him with Diamond

She highlighted that as of now, Diamond Platnumz hasn't gone through these traditional rites to formalise his relationship with Zuchu.

"Mahusiano yake siyajui. Mahusiano tunayojua sisi wazee wengine kwa utaratibu wa utamaduni weu ni mtu akija kuposa," she said.

Despite much speculation and media attention regarding the relationship between Zuchu and Diamond Platnumz, Khadija clarified that the exact nature of their relationship remains unknown to her.

ADVERTISEMENT
Khadija Omar Kopa
Khadija Omar Kopa Khadija Omar Kopa Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Why Mama Zuchu doesn't acknowledge Diamond as her son-in-law

She encouraged inquirers to ask Zuchu directly, asserting that she, as a mother, is not privy to their relationship dynamics.

"Lakini mahusinao ya nje siyajui. Anajua mwenyewe so muulize yeye. Ila bado hajaposwa, hakuna mahari," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Khadija went ahead to advise other men who might be aspiring to have her daughter to consider bringing their dowries because she is still not taken.

"Mtu ana pesa yake aje. Yeyote tu. Simba hajamuoa wala hajaleta mahari na wala si mchumba wake. Mtu yeyote tu anaweza kuja," she said.

Taarab singer & Zuchu's mum Khadija Kopa
Taarab singer & Zuchu's mum Khadija Kopa Pulse Live Kenya

Zuchu had previously confirmed her relationship with Diamond Platnumz in an interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the same interview, Zuchu also addressed concerns about her feelings regarding Diamond Platnumz's three previous baby mamas and their children.

She expressed her understanding and support for Diamond's role in the upbringing of his children.

"Mimi kipindi nilianza naye nilijua ni mtu ana watoto na nilijua lazima ashiriki katika vitu vya watoto wake. Naseeb ana watoto na kila siku atakuwa kwenye maisha yao.

"Watacelebrate birthday's na lazima wazazi wenza watakuwepo pale. Wale washakua familia mpaka mmoja wao azikwe. Na hata akizikwa, lazima bado atakuwa mwanafamilia," she said.

Tanzanian singers Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu
Tanzanian singers Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Why Mama Zuchu doesn't acknowledge Diamond as her son-in-law

This confirmation followed a public display of closeness between the two as they performed their hit song 'Watasubiri' at the Wasafi Festival.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

I spent money & planned a whole thing - Vera Sidika responds after Mauzo revealed son's face

I spent money & planned a whole thing - Vera Sidika responds after Mauzo revealed son's face

Khadija Kopa invites other men to court Zuchu, days after Diamond revelation

Khadija Kopa invites other men to court Zuchu, days after Diamond revelation

When Karen Nyamu almost became Miss Kenya while in law school

When Karen Nyamu almost became Miss Kenya while in law school

Comedian Cosi Bundi's career takes a hit as robbers swipe valuable work tools

Comedian Cosi Bundi's career takes a hit as robbers swipe valuable work tools

Lady Bee helplessly watches as 5-year Athi River investment crumbles in minutes [Video]

Lady Bee helplessly watches as 5-year Athi River investment crumbles in minutes [Video]

Watch: Eve Mungai's dream home for parents gradually coming to reality

Watch: Eve Mungai's dream home for parents gradually coming to reality

Faces behind the voices: 10 media personalities with million-dollar voices

Faces behind the voices: 10 media personalities with million-dollar voices

Mother-in-law actor Ninja unveils musical talent with wife as video vixen

Mother-in-law actor Ninja unveils musical talent with wife as video vixen

Sanaipei Tande's dad passes away after short illness

Sanaipei Tande's dad passes away after short illness

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Becky actor Andrew Levi 'Junior Katana'

Meet Andrew Levi: The learned, secretive, cool kid of 'Becky' series

Stephen Letoo

Stephen Letoo builds new road to his home ahead of thanksgiving ceremony [Video]

Carol Muthoni

Carol Sonie comments on Mulamwah's 'bestie' pregnancy hint

A collage of Odi wa Murang'a and Edu Maddox

Odi wa Murang'a shares 2 steps he has taken to help ex-crew partner to no avail