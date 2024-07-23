Wilbroda reflects on her love affair with young, broke Tanzanian guy

Celebrated Kenyan actor and radio presenter Jacque Nyaminde, popularly known as Wilbroda, recently opened up about a part of her life she has kept private for years.

Wilbroda shared a story that resonated deeply with many of her fans and followers.

How Wilbroda fell for young and broke Tanzanian

In a conversation with Oga Obinna on July 22, Wilbroda revealed how she once fell head over heels for a young Tanzanian man who, despite being broke, managed to win her heart with his charm and fabricated tales of wealth.

"Kwanza alikuwa Mtanzania. Alikuja akaniambia kwanza yeye ni relative wa Mr Blue. Akaniambia mimi hata akina Harmonize na Diamond huwa nakutana nao, na nyumba yangu iko ufuoni mwa bahari na hao pia wako na mabeach house, Nikasema baas, Jckie sasa hapa ndipo! Na vile nilikuwa napenda Tanzanians.

"(When I met him, I was thrilled because he told me he was Tanzanian, and I have always admired Tanzanians. He claimed to be wealthy and personally acquainted with big names like Mr Blue, Diamond and Harmonize)," Wilbroda recounted.

The man went to great lengths to maintain his deception. He took Wilbroda to a car yard, showing her an expensive car and claiming he was going to buy it for her.

Huyu msee vile aliniingiza box mpaka akanipeleka kwa car yard... Tulienda tukaingia ndani nikapelekwa kwa gari ya Sh8 billion at that time.

"He told me, 'This is the car I want to buy, and you will be the one driving it. So, give me your car,'" she narrated. At the time, Wilbroda owned a modest vehicle, and the prospect of driving a luxurious car was enticing.

"Akaniambia vile kwao ni wadosi, grandafher wake yuko Voi na ameuza shambam" she narrated.

However, the truth began to unravel when the man asked her to visit him at a hospital, claiming he was ill.

"Ile siku aliniambia mpenzi mi ni mgonjwa njoo unione kwenye hospitali ndio nilijua huyu msee hana pesa.

"I went to the hospital, which turned out to be a small clinic in Pipeline. He had been beaten up at a bar. That’s when I realised he was broke," Wilbroda said.

Despite his best efforts to impress her, including wearing borrowed Timberland shoes, the relationship was built on lies, and Wilbroda eventually saw through his facade.

"Aliniingiza! Hiyo hata mabeshte wangu wananicheka hadi sahi. Huyo alinicheza... Alafu alikuwa na kamwili kadogo kama huyu. So watu wanoan tu huyu mama anatembea na mtoto...Siku moja akanipeleka out kama amevaa viatu za Timberland za black amekam kuniimpress. Akapiga step mbili hivi akasema viatu zinamfinya nikajua alikuwa ameomba viatu," she said.

Wilbroda on men who crush on her

Wilbroda also touched on her experiences with men who are interested in her. She noted that many of her admirers are younger men.

"I get approached a lot, but I am not sure I want marriage. There is a guy who has been pursuing me and wants a child. He has a huge crush on me, but I tell him I don’t want more children. He should find a younger woman," she shared.

In a previous interview, Wilbroda discussed her separation from her ex-husband.

She noticed a change in his behaviour, particularly in how he spoke, and decided to take proactive steps rather than wait for potential issues to escalate. "I saw the signs and started preparing myself for any outcome," she said.

