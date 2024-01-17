The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wilbroda shares financial success tip she wishes came sooner in her career

Amos Robi

Wilbroda said there were many instances of artists who had passed on or fallen ill and yet they had nothing to show for during the period they entertained their fans.

Actress and Milele FM presenter Jacquey 'Wilbroda' Nyaminde
Actress and Milele FM presenter Jacquey 'Wilbroda' Nyaminde

Jacquey Nyaminde, widely recognized as Wilbroda, has not only graced screens and radio waves with her talent but has also accumulated a wealth of financial lessons throughout her decade-long career in the entertainment industry.

In a previous interview, the seasoned actor and radio presenter acknowledged a pivotal moment in her journey when she became aware of the importance of financial literacy.

Reflecting on her early career, Wilbroda expressed a wish for guidance in managing her earnings and investments.

"I wish I had someone to hold my hand and help me invest then because then I didn't know where to put my money or make it grow," she shared.

Actress and Milele FM presenter Jacqueline Nyaminde 'Wilbroda'
Actress and Milele FM presenter Jacqueline Nyaminde 'Wilbroda' Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mistake by Wilbroda that played a role in break-up with her baby daddy

As a mother and industry veteran, Wilbroda is committed to sharing her financial insights to spare fellow artists from the financial pitfalls she encountered.

Wilbroda said there were many instances of artists who had passed on or fallen ill and yet they had nothing to show for during the period they entertained their fans.

Drawing a practical analogy, she emphasised that it's not about the amount one earns but rather how judiciously they manage and invest their income.

"Hatukuwa tunalipwa pesa mingi lakini iyo kidogo unaitumiaje, I have seen mama mbogas who have taken their kids to the greatest of heights so it's not really the amount of money that you are paid, yes it matters but it's not the greatest thing; it is what you do with what you have," Wilbroda explained.

Actress and Milele FM presenter Jacqueline Nyaminde 'Wilbroda'
Actress and Milele FM presenter Jacqueline Nyaminde 'Wilbroda' Pulse Live Kenya

READ: She’d be 8 years now – Wilbroda opens up on having a Miscarriage in 2013

Wilbroda, whose breakthrough came during her time on the popular TV show 'Papa Shirandula', has transitioned seamlessly between acting, radio, and other creative ventures. Currently, she co-hosts the morning show on Milele FM alongside Francis Luchivya.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
