Wilbroda shares financial success tip she wishes came sooner in her career

In a previous interview, the seasoned actor and radio presenter acknowledged a pivotal moment in her journey when she became aware of the importance of financial literacy.

Reflecting on her early career, Wilbroda expressed a wish for guidance in managing her earnings and investments.

"I wish I had someone to hold my hand and help me invest then because then I didn't know where to put my money or make it grow," she shared.

As a mother and industry veteran, Wilbroda is committed to sharing her financial insights to spare fellow artists from the financial pitfalls she encountered.

Wilbroda said there were many instances of artists who had passed on or fallen ill and yet they had nothing to show for during the period they entertained their fans.

Drawing a practical analogy, she emphasised that it's not about the amount one earns but rather how judiciously they manage and invest their income.

"Hatukuwa tunalipwa pesa mingi lakini iyo kidogo unaitumiaje, I have seen mama mbogas who have taken their kids to the greatest of heights so it's not really the amount of money that you are paid, yes it matters but it's not the greatest thing; it is what you do with what you have," Wilbroda explained.

