The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

It was hurting - Willis Raburu exposes radio presenter who mocked his weight

Lynet Okumu

Willis Raburu recounted an emotional incident of weight mockery by a radio presenter who was a friend

Former Citizen TV presenter Willis Raburu
Former Citizen TV presenter Willis Raburu

Former Citizen TV presenter Willis Raburu has recently opened up about the challenging times he faced when his body weight became the target of ridicule and criticism.

Recommended articles

Raburu shared that even friends within the same industry joined in on the online attacks, causing significant stress and emotional distress.

Speaking on Phil Director's podcast on July 17, Raburu reflected on the impact of the derogatory remarks, and admitted that at times, he refrained from reading the comments altogether.

"It was actually really stressing, hurting and disturbing. It got to me a lot of times. Sometimes you've just posted a picture, but the comments, what people are saying... And it's more of how they're saying it. They're very vulgar and ruthless. I remember one time it sounded funny, I laughed but then asked myself huyu ameniambia nini," Willis said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Willis Raburu
Willis Raburu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Willis Raburu leaves Citizen TV after 13 years, speaks on upcoming book [Video]

However, there was a particular incident involving a radio presenter who publicly mocked him in the comments section.

"Sometimes it got to a point where i din't read comments, There's a time a radio presenter dissed me on the comment," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raburu confronted the presenter, expressing his disappointment and reminding him that they were supposed to support each other rather than derive amusement from someone else's pain.

"I told him dude were supposed to be together and you know what youre doing is wrong. Then he said no no am just doing it for laughs. So i told him to do it the right way, go to a stage, get a microphone and make people laugh. Dont laugh and benefit off of somebody's pain," he said.

Media personality Willis Raburu
Media personality Willis Raburu Media personality Willis Raburu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Willis Raburu shows off body transformation after shedding 40Kgs

Although the radio presenter apologized, he did not remove the offensive comment. Raburu took matters into his own hands and deleted the comment later, as the presenter seemed to revel in the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Of course he apologised but he didnt take down the comment, am the one who had to go a day later and delete it because he was enjoying the moment," he said.

Motivated to remove end the stigma, Willis decided to undergo a bypass surgery to shed some weight in May 2022.

Raburu said that he decided to go for the surgery after many attempts of trying to work with many fitness trainers.

Willis Raburu
Willis Raburu Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

According to the father of two, he also wanted to address the misconception that it was merely a shortcut and demonstrate that it could be a positive step towards better health.

Despite the surgery being a costly endeavor, Raburu encourages others who can afford it to consider the option, emphasizing the positive impact it has had on his life.

"When i went for the surgery i also wanted to remove the stigma around it. Many people do this surgery but they don't want to talk about because people say it is a short cut. Its expensive but if you can do it," he said.

Now, Raburu experiences an uplifting feeling when he dresses up and looks at himself in the mirror.

ADVERTISEMENT
Willis Raburu poses for a photo
Willis Raburu poses for a photo Willis Raburu poses for a photo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Willis Raburu shows off transformation after shedding 30kgs [Video]

The results of the surgery have been transformative, both in terms of his appearance and his overall well-being.

"The feeling i get now is priceless... Like when i dress up and looks at myself in the mirror am like wow... It's uplifting and then also the benefit healthwise are amazing. And this is something i encourage people to do," he said.

He believes that it is crucial to promote body positivity and empower individuals to make choices that benefit their health and self-esteem.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Eli Mwenda speaks about recovery process 2 weeks after surgery

Eli Mwenda speaks about recovery process 2 weeks after surgery

It was hurting - Willis Raburu exposes radio presenter who mocked his weight

It was hurting - Willis Raburu exposes radio presenter who mocked his weight

Rayvanny goes big, rents half-million yacht for girlfriend's photoshoot [Video]

Rayvanny goes big, rents half-million yacht for girlfriend's photoshoot [Video]

Here are some Afrobeats songs named after footballers

Here are some Afrobeats songs named after footballers

Celebrity make-up artist Creative Phill survives grisly road accident [Video]

Celebrity make-up artist Creative Phill survives grisly road accident [Video]

Fans criticise KRG The Don for touching Diana B inappropriately at a club [Video]

Fans criticise KRG The Don for touching Diana B inappropriately at a club [Video]

Ali Kiba & Diamond lock horns while trying to prove their dominance in music

Ali Kiba & Diamond lock horns while trying to prove their dominance in music

Murugi Munyi celebrates husband's 40th birthday in UK

Murugi Munyi celebrates husband's 40th birthday in UK

Media fraternity mourns Nation journalist Elizabeth Merab

Media fraternity mourns Nation journalist Elizabeth Merab

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Brian Kimaru's wife and his sons

'Machachari' actor MaDVD shows off family as he bags 2nd Master's degree

Actor Arabron Osenya

Meet Arabron Osanya: 'Mother-in-law' actor who earns 6-figure cash for 30-second voice over

YouTuber Eve Mungai and her boyfriend Director Trevor

Director Trevor & Eve Mungai take their 5-year relationship to next level

Yvonne Khisa

Yvonne Khisa finally discloses main reason for separation from Crazy Kennar