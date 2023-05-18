Willis Raburu shows off body transformation after shedding 40Kgs

In his post, Raburu opened up about his initial struggles, low self-confidence, and the physical and emotional toll that obesity took on his life. He emphasized the importance of investing in oneself and the need for a broader conversation about the benefits of gastric bypass surgery.

"I remember when I thought about doing the gastric bypass surgery. It was intense, but I was suffering. My confidence was low, my pressure was high, I had tried the gym but kept bouncing back, and honestly, the cost will make you think twice. BUT I learned that it’s an investment in myself," Raburu stated.

The television presenter highlighted the life-changing effects of the surgery and called for a shift in insurance policies to cover such procedures.

"I wish insurance companies change their policy and help pay for this. Many should come out and help people get this surgery done. It’s life-changing!" he expressed.

Citizen TV presenter Willis Raburu after cutting weight Pulse Live Kenya

Raburu acknowledged the growing concern of childhood obesity and urged society to continue the conversation and educate themselves on the topic. He emphasized the importance of awareness and understanding,

In his post, Raburu also warned his followers about the false promises of quick fixes, such as weight loss teas and powders. He urged them not to be fooled by misleading advertisements.

"Please, I did the GASTRIC BYPASS SURGERY. Don’t be fooled by some ads about black latte tea or some powder!" he noted.

Willis has so far shed 40Kgs, since undergoing the procedure which has seen immense transformation.

Before he settled for going for the surgery, Raburu pointed out that his body had grown a habit of shedding weight and gaining it back afterwards which forced him to go for a more permanent and less effort solution.

Citizen TV presenter Willis Raburu Pulse Live Kenya

