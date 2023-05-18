The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Willis Raburu shows off body transformation after shedding 40Kgs

Amos Robi

Raburu initially weighed 164Kgs but now weighs 124Kgs

A photo of Willis Raburu before and after undergoing a gastric bypass
A photo of Willis Raburu before and after undergoing a gastric bypass

Citizen TV presenter Willis Raburu recently took to Instagram to share an inspiring update on his weight loss journey, one year after undergoing gastric bypass surgery.

Recommended articles

In his post, Raburu opened up about his initial struggles, low self-confidence, and the physical and emotional toll that obesity took on his life. He emphasized the importance of investing in oneself and the need for a broader conversation about the benefits of gastric bypass surgery.

"I remember when I thought about doing the gastric bypass surgery. It was intense, but I was suffering. My confidence was low, my pressure was high, I had tried the gym but kept bouncing back, and honestly, the cost will make you think twice. BUT I learned that it’s an investment in myself," Raburu stated.

The television presenter highlighted the life-changing effects of the surgery and called for a shift in insurance policies to cover such procedures.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I wish insurance companies change their policy and help pay for this. Many should come out and help people get this surgery done. It’s life-changing!" he expressed.

Citizen TV presenter Willis Raburu after cutting weight
Citizen TV presenter Willis Raburu after cutting weight Citizen TV presenter Willis Raburu after cutting weight Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Willis Raburu speaks on new body, Sh900,000 weight loss surgery [Photos]

Raburu acknowledged the growing concern of childhood obesity and urged society to continue the conversation and educate themselves on the topic. He emphasized the importance of awareness and understanding,

In his post, Raburu also warned his followers about the false promises of quick fixes, such as weight loss teas and powders. He urged them not to be fooled by misleading advertisements.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Please, I did the GASTRIC BYPASS SURGERY. Don’t be fooled by some ads about black latte tea or some powder!" he noted.

Willis has so far shed 40Kgs, since undergoing the procedure which has seen immense transformation.

Before he settled for going for the surgery, Raburu pointed out that his body had grown a habit of shedding weight and gaining it back afterwards which forced him to go for a more permanent and less effort solution.

Citizen TV presenter Willis Raburu
Citizen TV presenter Willis Raburu Citizen TV presenter Willis Raburu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Willis Raburu shows off transformation after shedding 30kgs [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Other local celebrities who have undergone procedures to reduce their weight are, Catherine Kamau Cate actress, and actor Jackie Matubia, and also Joan Murugi Munyi, co-host of the popular TMI podcast.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Willis Raburu shows off body transformation after shedding 40Kgs

Willis Raburu shows off body transformation after shedding 40Kgs

6 Kenyan male-female duos with exceptional work chemistry

6 Kenyan male-female duos with exceptional work chemistry

MC Fullstop issues health update after discharge from hospital

MC Fullstop issues health update after discharge from hospital

Abel Mutua acquires multi-million luxury SUV after dumping his Mercedes Benz [Photos]

Abel Mutua acquires multi-million luxury SUV after dumping his Mercedes Benz [Photos]

Beyond romance: Secret behind Sheryl & Kabugi's on-screen chemistry

Beyond romance: Secret behind Sheryl & Kabugi's on-screen chemistry

Mike Sonko celebrates his adopted son's new milestone

Mike Sonko celebrates his adopted son's new milestone

US paparazzi stalk Prince Harry, Meghan in intense 2-hour car chase

US paparazzi stalk Prince Harry, Meghan in intense 2-hour car chase

'Stella' responds to Freshly Mwamburi's accusations after 31 years

'Stella' responds to Freshly Mwamburi's accusations after 31 years

Details of Hassan Mugambi's two-day wedding ceremony

Details of Hassan Mugambi's two-day wedding ceremony

Pulse Sports

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Freshly Mwamburi and Sharon Zey who acted as Stella in Freshly's song, 'Stella Wangu'

'Stella' responds to Freshly Mwamburi's accusations after 31 years

Kenyan comedian and actor Duncan Ochonjo passes away

'Njoro Wa Uba' actor Duncan Ochonjo passes away

Kiddo (left) and Thee Pluto

Inside the life of 21 year old millionaire who bought Thee Pluto's Prado

Stephen Otieno aka Useful Idioty

Useful Idioty opens up on overcoming financial woes after Crazy Kennar split