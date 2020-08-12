Willis Raburu acquires a new name as he ventures into Music

Citizen TV presenter and news anchor Willis Raburu has acquired a new name as he ventures into Music.

In an announcement he made on Wednesday when he appeared on #BongaNaJalas, the 10 over 10 host said that he will be releasing his first song featuring other artists.

He mentioned that he will be going by the name Bazu as his music name.

“I have something coming out. You see this Bazu, next week watch out for that. Next week my first single is dropping. I’m getting into music and this (Bazu) is actually my music name. I have featured some of the greats,” revealed Willis Raburu.

Willis Raburu with Jalang'o

He went on to caption a video of the announcement on his Instagram page saying, “BIG ANNOUNCEMENT!! you heard it first! At @jalangoo TV #BazuTainment.”

During the interview that streamed live on Jalang’o TV’s YouTube and Facebook pages, the Citizen TV presenter talked about his life and how he made his way to being one of the most followed and celebrated media personalities in Kenya.

Asked about parting ways with his wife, Raburu once again failed to confirm or deny if he was still married or not, stating that he will talk about it when ready.

Willis Raburu went ahead to say that the only way he will talk about his relationship status is when both parties are present on the same set.

“What do you mean, I’m dating? Everybody knows my situation. And the only way that will be fair to talk about it is if all parties are here. But when the opportunity arises I will talk about it because, I think that there are ups and downs in everything, there is nothing that is absolutely smooth,” said Willis.

