Citizen TV news anchor cum Presenter Willis Raburu has ventured into the meat business by the launch of his new venture dubbed Bazu BBQ.

According to the TV Personality, his fans and other customers can now order the Bazu BBQ via Vellofood a platform that gives them the opportunity to place their orders online.

“Just launched my BRAND NEW MEAT LINE @vellofood BAZU BBQ go to www.vellofood.com and ORDER for NEXT DAY DELIVERY by our partners @sendymobile” announced Raburu.

Willis Raburu

The 10/10 host has partnered with a number of Chefs who will be preparing the Bazu BBQ and customers are advised to place their orders in advance.

“This is going to be the best meat you have ever tasted in Kenya…You call in advance and place you order and then we get it delivered to you the next day” said Willis Raburu.

The Bazu BBQ comes days after Raburu launched his music career through a song titled Kalale that he has featured star like of; Breeder Lw, Mejja, Ssaru and Rekles.

Also Read: Citizen TV’s Willis Raburu and comedian Mammito join the ‘millionaires’ Club

Willis Raburu

The song has been topping charts on different radio and TV stations, with over 1.8 million views on YouTube.

Kalale managed to garner over 1 million views within one week of being released.

“ONE MILLION VIEWS IN 1 WEEK!! FULL STATEMENT —-> go to @bazutainment.ke #Bazutainment #KalaleChallenge TEAM KALALE!!! Once again I’d like to say a special thank you to @rekles.k @breeder_lw @sylvia_saru @mejjagenge for agreeing to work with me on this project and for coming through with excellence, passion and such great vybez!!! it’s a dream come true! Thank you! -BAZU #Bazutainment #KalaleChallenge” shared Willis Raburu.

Also Read: The lady accused of being the cause of Willis Raburu’s alleged breakup with wife speaks out

Bazu BBQ