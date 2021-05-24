22Kgs down- Willis Raburu as he shares his tremendous weight loss Journey (Photo)

Most fans have heavily weighed on the presenter’s weight and to shut them up, Willis, in 2017, linked up with trainer Evelyn Owala of Eveal Health and Fitness.

The 10over10 host is today reminiscing about the journey revealing that he has since lost over 20kgs from his initial 154kgs in 2017.

“The journey continues. One day at a time 🙏🏾 Repost from coach @o_maurice Shukran! Imma look for this exact outfit and take another pic. For now allow me to celebrate. Bless up 🆙 👑💯🔥💶,” wrote Willis.

22Kgs down- Willis Raburu as he shares his tremendous weight loss Journey Pulse Live Kenya

The presenter had previously disclosed that he decided to shed off the extra kilograms following a life threatening warning from his doctor.

"He told me, if I was not going to lose some kilograms of the body weight, sooner or later, it would be a recipe for my death," he disclosed.

In January 2021, Willis was forced to leave in the middle of his show citing health issues.

“So sorry had to unceremoniously disappear from TV this morning on #Daybreak @citizentvkenya fell ill mid-show and had to leave. I’ll be ok. Thanks @ISAACSWILA @sshitera for holding it down for me. Off to get some treatment,” tweeted Willis Raburu.

Many have congratulated Willis on his journey.

Bettymuteikyallo: “Wow this is super awesome! You’ve motivated me”

Joabmwaura: “Keeep up bro..👏👏👏👏....Mimi nakaa Tank😂😂 narudi soon....”

Timelessnoel: “WOW!!! Let's Go BAZU!!!”

Youngskales: “Get em king”