On Thursday, Pozze, took to social media to welcome a new artiste identified as Queen P to his record Label, Saldido International.

“Siku zote ni muhimu kuweka heshima mbele na tamaa nyuma. Kwani ni vigumu sana kuenda mbali bila heshima.. Watu hawapendi kuona wengine wakiendelea kwa hivo kuwa makini sana na unae mpa sikio.

“Anyway, help me welcome @saldido_international 's new female artist. @queenp254 we've chosen you because you deserve the position. May God guide you through this journey.. be very careful who you associateyourselfwith, especially this comedians.. they've got alot of jokes 😆 🤣 😂 Karibu nyumbani.. @saldido_international hits only. Can't wait for the world to hear what you got,” wrote Willy Paul.

Willy Paul signs another female artiste after Miss P’s exit Pulse Live Kenya

The Exit

The signing of Queen P come months after his first signee Miss P alleged that she was sexually assault by her then former boss (Willy).

“He forced me to have sex with him, not once not twice. I had to tell my mum because I had to get medical attention because I don't know this person, sijui tabia zake. had to seek held and my mum helped me Alhamdulillah, otherwise at this very moment ningekua nimesha jifungua or I would be nine months pregnant with his child… He forced me to have sex with me na alikataa kutumia protection, not once not twice,” said Miss P in part.

However, on November 12, Pozze shared court documents demanding Presenter Ali to pull down an interview with Miss P who alleged that the singer sexually harassed her several times.

The court documents dated November 12, 2021 went further to explain that any one spreading/circulating the video can be charged in a court of law for defamation.

"That pending the hearing and determination of this suit an injuction order is granted compelling 2nd Defendant/Respondents to pull down the video posted on his YouTube channel," read the statement in part.

Another signee

In May, Willy Paul signed another male artiste to his record label called Klons Kenya but he has been missing in action now. It remains unclear if he is still under the label or he left.