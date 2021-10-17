Would sentiments be same if Alfred Mutua was dating someone else? - Lillian Ng'ang'a asks

In a brief statement on her social media, an unfazed Ms Ng'ang'a asked Kenyans to focus on the main issue with Sonko's remark.

Former Governor Sonko commented on a set of photos of the couple, which had been posted by human rights activist Boniface Mwangi.

Sonko had suggested that Juliani's life may be in danger due to the publicity his relationship with Ng'ang'a has received.

She insisted that photos which caused a buzz on social media had been posted in good faith.

"My main concern from Governor Mike Sonko's post is WHY he would think I am endangering Juliani's life. The photos as shared yesterday by our friend Bonnie were not IN ANY WAY meant to hurt anybody," Lillian clarified.

She went on to suggest that the comments on her decision to go public with her relationship were sexist.

Ms Ng'ang'a added that she was certain her ex, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua would not have been criticized had he been the one publicly in a relationship with someone else.

"Would sentiments be the same if it was the man who was now dating someone else? I am 100% sure it would not. Society MUST be fair to women.