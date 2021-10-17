RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Would sentiments be same if Alfred Mutua was dating someone else? - Lillian Ng'ang'a asks

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Society must be fair to women - Lillian Ng'ang'a

Former Machakos First Lady Lillian Ng'ang'a address former Governor Mike Sonko over her relationship with Juliani
Former Machakos First Lady Lillian Ng'ang'a address former Governor Mike Sonko over her relationship with Juliani

Former Machakos County First Lady Lillian Ng'ang'a has addressed former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on a remark he made concerning her relationship with rapper Juliani.

Recommended articles

In a brief statement on her social media, an unfazed Ms Ng'ang'a asked Kenyans to focus on the main issue with Sonko's remark.

Former Governor Sonko commented on a set of photos of the couple, which had been posted by human rights activist Boniface Mwangi.

Sonko had suggested that Juliani's life may be in danger due to the publicity his relationship with Ng'ang'a has received.

She insisted that photos which caused a buzz on social media had been posted in good faith.

"My main concern from Governor Mike Sonko's post is WHY he would think I am endangering Juliani's life. The photos as shared yesterday by our friend Bonnie were not IN ANY WAY meant to hurt anybody," Lillian clarified.

Kenyan rapper Juliani with his girlfriend. former Machakos First Lady Lillian Ng'ang'a
Kenyan rapper Juliani with his girlfriend. former Machakos First Lady Lillian Ng'ang'a Pulse Live Kenya

She went on to suggest that the comments on her decision to go public with her relationship were sexist.

Ms Ng'ang'a added that she was certain her ex, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua would not have been criticized had he been the one publicly in a relationship with someone else.

"Would sentiments be the same if it was the man who was now dating someone else? I am 100% sure it would not. Society MUST be fair to women.

"Also, if you read this post and do not see the MAIN ISSUE that requires discourse, you are failing your sisters, your daughters, your women friends e.t.c," Lillian stated.

www.instagram.com

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

If I rise, let me rise with other people - Crazy Kennar scoops 3 titles at the Pulse Influencer Awards

If I rise, let me rise with other people - Crazy Kennar scoops 3 titles at the Pulse Influencer Awards

I spent Sh800K - Vera speaks on begging for money to fund lavish Baby shower

I spent Sh800K - Vera speaks on begging for money to fund lavish Baby shower

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

Uhuru issues demands as heartbreak grips Kianjokoma brothers' funeral

Uhuru issues demands as heartbreak grips Kianjokoma brothers' funeral

11 fashion choices by women that men hate

11 fashion choices by women that men hate

Butita recalls life-changing phone call and secrecy involved in working for Netflix

Butita recalls life-changing phone call and secrecy involved in working for Netflix

Trending

I spent Sh800K - Vera speaks on begging for money to fund lavish Baby shower

Vera Sidika's posts

Shika Simu yangu bro, we need you - Eric Omondi begs Eddie Butita

Eric Omondi and Eddie Butita

Donald Kipkorir gifts daughter new car as she graduates from Birmingham City University

Lawyer Donald Kipkorir and his daughter

Jalang’o promises to gift Baringo man who tried to copy his style (Photos)

MC Vuvuzela and Jalang'o