He's cute - Otile Brown sweeps fan off her feet on dreamy dinner date

The date, filled with heartfelt moments, left Kach Gly overjoyed and grateful for the opportunity.

A dream come true

For Kach Gly, meeting her crush and going on a date with Otile Brown was a dream come true.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

She described him as a cute and romantic guy and expressed her heartfelt thanks to him for being the first person to pamper her in such a way.

"Am so happy kuonana na my crush it was my dream he is such a cute and romantic guy thank you so much wah sijawai pelekwa dinner date.

"You are the first person kunirembesha sjui nikuthank aje i love so much GOB akubless sana and i love so my much have nothing to say buh thank you. My Otile Brown," Kach Gly wrote on Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Unforgettable date night

Otile Brown and Kach Gly shared snippets of their date night on social media, capturing the beautiful moments they spent together.

In the videos and photos, the two can be seen enjoying each other's company at a restaurant, as Kach Gly basked in the joy of meeting Otile.

Before the date, Otile Brown went above and beyond by surprising Kach Gly with a makeup session and even buying her a dress for the occasion.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Otile Brown's promise

This date night was the result of a promise made by Otile Brown to Kach Gly after she expressed her love for him in an interview.

Despite facing backlash and mockery from others, Kach Gly remained devoted, expressing her desire to have a child with Otile and even proposing the idea of marriage.

However, Otile's response was one of appreciation and support, encouraging her to ignore the naysayers.

ADVERTISEMENT

He responded with gratitude and encouragement, assuring her that he values her love.