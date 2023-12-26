Eve Mungai's striking message after surviving serious accident with Director Trevor

Eve Mungai posts after surviving Christmas Day accident Pulse Live Kenya

Fans woke up to an assurance from Eve that she was well after the accident that left their first car - a Toyota Crown - badly mangled.

Eve Mungai and Director Trevor's Toyota Crown after Christmas Day accident

The messages are the only posts Eve made about the accident by Tuesday morning, Boxing Day. However, Director Trevor documented moments after the accident that seemed to have taken place along a major highway.

According to videos shared by the director, the first people who arrived at the scene to assist believe that the car veered off the road and plunged into a culvert after a mishap on a recently repaired section of pavement.

He took the moment to appreciate a popular Nairobi mechanic for helping with towing the wreckage.



First brand new car Eve Mungai & Director Trevor bought

KDG 373H was the first car Mungai Eve and her boyfriend bought from the proceeds of their successful YouTube channel.

"Meet our first baby, we did it my love. I thank God for the far He has brought us I never knew at this time we would be here but through his favour and mercy we’ve made it! I can’t believe we finally own a car glory to almighty Lord to many more wins together hunny and always remember we are in it to win it!” Eve announced in January 2022.

The couple has been together for five years and work side by side creating YouTube videos on celebrity news and interviews.

Through the channel, they have both earned celebrity status and become some of the most recognised content creators in the country.