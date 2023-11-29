The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Yvette Obura recalls pre-birth struggle as she marks daughter's 8th birthday

Amos Robi

Yvette has previously spoken about the disappointment from her father after learning she was pregnant.

Yvette Obura
Yvette Obura

Content creator Yvette Obura is celebrating a significant milestone as her daughter, Mueni Bahati, turns 8.

Recommended articles

In a letter penned to Mueni, Yvette opened up about the confusion that enveloped her moments before giving birth, revealing silent prayers to console herself.

"Eight years ago today, I was packing my maternity bags. Amidst confusion and whatnot, I remember silently telling God, this child belongs to you. The moment you came into this world, you changed everything in my life; you made me see life from a different dimension," she wrote.

Yvette, however, made a vow to be the best mother to her daughter, and she has strived to uphold it every day.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: 11 times Yvette Obura slayed in two-piece outfits and stole the show

Speaking blessings to her daughter, Yvette said Mueni was her world and affirmed her love for her.

"I made a vow to be the best mom to you, and this is my promise to you, my child. In life's seasons, through the good and bad days.

"In my eyes, you are my WORLD MUENI. As you turn a new leaf, one thing is for sure: you are the BEST thing that God ever gave me, and may you grow in the Lord’s grace and Favor. I speak blessings to you, my child. You are loved, my daughter," Yvette emotionally expressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a past interview, Yvette also spoke about the disappointment from her father after learning she was pregnant.

Yvette Obura and her daughter Mueni
Yvette Obura and her daughter Mueni Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Copying Diana? Netizens question Yvette Obura's choice of colour for her new car

Yvette, who revealed she was her father's favorite child, said her father did not talk to her for two years.

"My dad did not talk to me for two years. He was like, you have disappointed me; you are my favorite kid; you did well in school, why did you do this to me?" she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this year, Bahati addressed curious netizens about why Mueni no longer lives with him, clarifying that it was a decision made for the child's benefit.

The adjustment was due to Mueni's need to bond more closely with her mother, Yvette, who requested a school near her place for better interaction.

READ: 6 Kenyan celeb couples who've embraced blended families

Bahati emphasised his commitment to ensuring that all his children receive equal opportunities, including education.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Proud mummy moment for Pierra Makena as daughter's talent secures her a movie deal

Proud mummy moment for Pierra Makena as daughter's talent secures her a movie deal

Yvette Obura recalls pre-birth struggle as she marks daughter's 8th birthday

Yvette Obura recalls pre-birth struggle as she marks daughter's 8th birthday

Young Thug's defense lawyer said his name stands for 'Truly Humble Under God'

Young Thug's defense lawyer said his name stands for 'Truly Humble Under God'

Claudia Naisabwa's media dream becomes reality in London

Claudia Naisabwa's media dream becomes reality in London

Jada Pinkett Smith says she and Will Smith are 'staying together forever' despite separation

Jada Pinkett Smith says she and Will Smith are 'staying together forever' despite separation

DJ Kalonje talks about his side hustles after 12 years in the industry

DJ Kalonje talks about his side hustles after 12 years in the industry

Karen Nyamu declares war on 'Aluta Sunday' entertainment joints

Karen Nyamu declares war on 'Aluta Sunday' entertainment joints

Kenzo steps ahead of Cindy as he talks copyright with Museveni

Kenzo steps ahead of Cindy as he talks copyright with Museveni

Busta Rhymes describes working with Burna Boy as an incredible experience

Busta Rhymes describes working with Burna Boy as an incredible experience

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eric Omondi his girlfriend Lynne and their daughter Kyla

Eric Omondi reveals daughter's face to the public as she lands 1st deal

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu

Karen Nyamu declares war on 'Aluta Sunday' entertainment joints

Musician Alpha Mwana Mtule

Alpha Mwana Mtule's treatment hits roadblock, wife explains why as his condition worsens

Dennis Onsarigo and Jerida Andayi

Why Jerida Andayi & Dennis Onsarigo are elated after release of KCPE results