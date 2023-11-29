Yvette Obura recalls pre-birth struggle as she marks daughter's 8th birthday

In a letter penned to Mueni, Yvette opened up about the confusion that enveloped her moments before giving birth, revealing silent prayers to console herself.

"Eight years ago today, I was packing my maternity bags. Amidst confusion and whatnot, I remember silently telling God, this child belongs to you. The moment you came into this world, you changed everything in my life; you made me see life from a different dimension," she wrote.

Yvette, however, made a vow to be the best mother to her daughter, and she has strived to uphold it every day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking blessings to her daughter, Yvette said Mueni was her world and affirmed her love for her.

"I made a vow to be the best mom to you, and this is my promise to you, my child. In life's seasons, through the good and bad days.

"In my eyes, you are my WORLD MUENI. As you turn a new leaf, one thing is for sure: you are the BEST thing that God ever gave me, and may you grow in the Lord’s grace and Favor. I speak blessings to you, my child. You are loved, my daughter," Yvette emotionally expressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a past interview, Yvette also spoke about the disappointment from her father after learning she was pregnant.

Pulse Live Kenya

Yvette, who revealed she was her father's favorite child, said her father did not talk to her for two years.

"My dad did not talk to me for two years. He was like, you have disappointed me; you are my favorite kid; you did well in school, why did you do this to me?" she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this year, Bahati addressed curious netizens about why Mueni no longer lives with him, clarifying that it was a decision made for the child's benefit.

The adjustment was due to Mueni's need to bond more closely with her mother, Yvette, who requested a school near her place for better interaction.