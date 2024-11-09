Comedian YY unveils girlfriend Noela's Instagram account in style [Video]

The launch featured a chopper ride for the lady of the moment and an exquisite lunch date in which the pair bonded over lunch before the colourful launch.

The comedian noted that he was simply introducing Noela to his world as a content creator and influencer where social media plays a key role.

YY heaps praises on Noela

YY heaped praises on Noela, sharing that he believes it is the right time to introduce her to the world for people to understand her better through the public reveal of her Instagram account.

“You have brought a lot of happiness into my life and it’s an honor to have you. I feel like it is now time I introduce you to my world. I also want people to know you and understand you, who you are, what you stand for, and what you believe in," YY Comedian stated.

"So before you even tell us who you are I have something here very special for you. This is a title deed for a piece of land that I have acquired for you. I want you to do whatever you wish with it, If you want to build a house, or put up a business; its up to you,” YY added.

Videos shared by YY shows the couple having quality time aboard a chopper as they made their way to the venue of the launch.

Noela introduces herself to the world

The venue was decorated in red and white balloons with golden accessories complementing the décor.

Upon arrival, Noela used a pair of scissors to cut the ribbon and reveal her portrait with her Instagram account inscribed on it.

"Hi, my name is Noela Toywa," Noela stated, introducing herself to the world while cutting the ribbon to launch her Instagram account to the public.

YY could be seen smiling and clapping all the while with the pair embracing warmly after the launch.

YY with his new girlfriend Noela Pulse Live Kenya

YY moving on after parting ways with Marya Okoth

The comedian parted ways with Marya Okoth, marking the end of their relationship that was blessed with a child.

