ADVERTISEMENT
Comedian YY unveils girlfriend Noela's Instagram account in style [Video]

Charles Ouma

YY went to great lengths to make the launch a special, complete with a chopper ride

Comedian YY has taken the game a notch higher after launching his girlfriend Noela Toywa’s Instagram account to the public in an event that was not only glamorous, but also the first of its kind in the country.

The launch featured a chopper ride for the lady of the moment and an exquisite lunch date in which the pair bonded over lunch before the colourful launch.

The comedian noted that he was simply introducing Noela to his world as a content creator and influencer where social media plays a key role.

YY heaped praises on Noela, sharing that he believes it is the right time to introduce her to the world for people to understand her better through the public reveal of her Instagram account.

“You have brought a lot of happiness into my life and it’s an honor to have you. I feel like it is now time I introduce you to my world. I also want people to know you and understand you, who you are, what you stand for, and what you believe in," YY Comedian stated.

READ: YY asks God for strength as he visits Noela’s parents in Bungoma [Videos]

"So before you even tell us who you are I have something here very special for you. This is a title deed for a piece of land that I have acquired for you. I want you to do whatever you wish with it, If you want to build a house, or put up a business; its up to you,” YY added.

Videos shared by YY shows the couple having quality time aboard a chopper as they made their way to the venue of the launch.

The venue was decorated in red and white balloons with golden accessories complementing the décor.

READ: Comedian YY shares why he moved on quickly after split with Marya Okoth

Upon arrival, Noela used a pair of scissors to cut the ribbon and reveal her portrait with her Instagram account inscribed on it.

"Hi, my name is Noela Toywa," Noela stated, introducing herself to the world while cutting the ribbon to launch her Instagram account to the public.

YY could be seen smiling and clapping all the while with the pair embracing warmly after the launch.

YY with his new girlfriend Noela
The comedian parted ways with Marya Okoth, marking the end of their relationship that was blessed with a child.

READ: I was not legally married to Marya – YY clarifies after unveiling new lover

He moved on swiftly and unveiled Noella to the world with a section of netizens questioning the speed with which he moved on after a breakup.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
