Zari Hassan lands in Tanzania with Tiffah & Nillan for a Charity Event

According to the Mother of five, she will be visiting a number of schools in Tanzania, giving free sanitary pads to school going girls as the Softcare brand Ambassador.

Ms Hassan was received at the airport by the Wasafi team led by Diamond’s Mother Mama Dangote and Uncle Shamte.

Zari Hassan with her Kids Nillan and Tiffah Pulse Live Kenya

Minutes later they were all spotted at Platnumz’s Mansion in Mbezi Beach, unwinding ahead of the scheduled event.

“Hi, It’s your girl Zari The Boss Lady and I’m in Tanzania and tomorrow me and my Softcare team would be at Zanaki secondary school from 10am where will be doing a charity event, so see you tomorrow ar Zanaki” announced Zari Hassan.

In a separate post, Zari mentioned that she will also tour other places, in her mission to give back to the society.

“Wakwe zangu wa Tandale mpooo😋😋 ilala, Mbagala Temeke Yaan dar nzima bila kuwasahau mashost zangu wa Buza kwa kulengeee alafu namalizia kwa MPALANGE 👌👌👌👌 Nimewamisije sasa👯😊😊 Team nzima ya SoftCare tunajambo letu, guys are u ready ? Mtoto wa kike kujiamini weee👌#Softcare sanitary pad! hivi softcare yenyewe inasemaje !!Mimi nasema.... Do le mi go...folevaaaaaa #softcare See you soon Tanzania 🇹🇿 😍” said Zari Hassan.

Ms Hassan was appointed as the Softcare Brand Ambassador back in 2018 and since then she has been doing a number of Charity events.

"Proud to announce am an official brand Ambassador of SoftCare diapers. Diapers which understand your baby's needs. Very absorbent, easy to press elastic band with a 3D leak prevention leaving baby feeling fresh all the time." Wrote Zari Hassan in 2018.