ADVERTISEMENT
Zari Hassan's: Career, personal life, networth

Fabian Simiyu

Zari is a business lady currently based in South Africa

Zarinah Hassan is a Ugandan TV personality who resides in South Africa where she runs a couple of multi-million businesses.

Zari, also known as Zari The Boss Lady, was born on September 23, 1980, to Mr Nasur Hassan and Mrs Halima Hassan in Uganda. She grew up in Jinja where she also studied.

Zari's origins are of mixed race, as her maternal grandfather is from India, while her paternal grandmother is from Somalia. Her grandmother is originally from Uganda.

After completing her primary school education, Zari joined Jinja Girls High. Zari traveled to the United Kingdom and registered for a cosmetology diploma program after her high school studies

Zari has four siblings: Asha Hassan, Zara Hassan, Zuleha Hassan, and Abdul Karim Hassan. Sadly, Zari lost her mother in 2007 due to heart failure.

Many people know Zari as a business lady not knowing that she started off as a singer after completing her high school studies.

Zari dropped the 'You're mine' hit in 2007 after which she released other songs featuring Ugandan artists.

Zari bagged Award of the year in the Diaspora category in 2009. Zari delved into the world of business after pursuing a career in music and has now achieved millionaire status through the success of her business endeavors.

READ: Zari responds to critics questioning her music choices in the month of Ramadan

Zari's love life has been the subject of many controversial stories, particularly during her relationship with Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz.

Zari's ex-husband, Ivan Semwanga, passed away in 2017 due to a heart attack. However, the two had three sons together before their divorce in 2013.

The Boss Lady then married Ugandan basketball player Farouk Sempala, but their marriage was short-lived after she was accused of having an abortion.

Despite these challenges, Zari did not give up on her quest for love and eventually began dating Diamond Platnumz, with whom she had two children, Latifah Dangote and Prince Nillan.

Zari is currently dating a guy named Shakib Cham.

According to reports, Zari Hassan's net worth is believed to be around $9.0 million (Sh1.1 billion), with her primary source of income rumored to be her portion of the inheritance left by her deceased husband.

