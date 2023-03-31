Zari Hassan's: Career, personal life, networth

Early life

Zari, also known as Zari The Boss Lady, was born on September 23, 1980, to Mr Nasur Hassan and Mrs Halima Hassan in Uganda. She grew up in Jinja where she also studied.

Zari's origins are of mixed race, as her maternal grandfather is from India, while her paternal grandmother is from Somalia. Her grandmother is originally from Uganda.

After completing her primary school education, Zari joined Jinja Girls High. Zari traveled to the United Kingdom and registered for a cosmetology diploma program after her high school studies

Pulse Live Kenya

Zari has four siblings: Asha Hassan, Zara Hassan, Zuleha Hassan, and Abdul Karim Hassan. Sadly, Zari lost her mother in 2007 due to heart failure.

Zari's career

Many people know Zari as a business lady not knowing that she started off as a singer after completing her high school studies.

Zari dropped the 'You're mine' hit in 2007 after which she released other songs featuring Ugandan artists.

Zari bagged Award of the year in the Diaspora category in 2009. Zari delved into the world of business after pursuing a career in music and has now achieved millionaire status through the success of her business endeavors.

Pulse

Zari's personal life

Zari's love life has been the subject of many controversial stories, particularly during her relationship with Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz.

Zari's ex-husband, Ivan Semwanga, passed away in 2017 due to a heart attack. However, the two had three sons together before their divorce in 2013.

The Boss Lady then married Ugandan basketball player Farouk Sempala, but their marriage was short-lived after she was accused of having an abortion.

Pulse

Despite these challenges, Zari did not give up on her quest for love and eventually began dating Diamond Platnumz, with whom she had two children, Latifah Dangote and Prince Nillan.

Zari is currently dating a guy named Shakib Cham.

Zari's net worth