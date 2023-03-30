ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Zari responds to critics questioning her music choices in the month of Ramadan

Amos Robi

Zari was forced to address critics who had flocked her DM with harsh words

Zari Hassan
Zari Hassan

South African-based Ugandan entrepreneur Zari Hassan, has taken to social media to address netizens who have criticized her for her music choices and activities during the month of Ramadan.

Recommended articles

Zari’s critics have been quick to judge her, suggesting that her choice of music is inappropriate for the holy month.

In response to the criticisms, Zari posted a video in which she told her critics to focus on their own Ramadan and let God be the judge of all.

Zari went on to ask them why they were online, engaging with content that they knew was not appropriate during Ramadan.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I want to talk to and about people who are in my DM's who think that they are the holiest of the holiest, People out here telling me 'Oohh you are not supposed to be listening to such kind of music it is Ramadan.

Zari Hassan
Zari Hassan Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 5 East African socialites who are officially off the market

"First off what are you doing online? What are you doing on the internet during Ramadan? What are you doing going around looking at people's content?

Zari pointed out that being online during Ramadan exposes one's eyes to things that they should not see while fasting. She added that these critics were committing far bigger sins by judging her.

ADVERTISEMENT

"What are you doing on the internet seeing as you are very holy? Aren't you supposed to be at home all day fasting, praying salat, and making dua? Because you are very holy.

"Listen, God isn't going to judge me or anyone else because of what you think or say. Because you think I'm doing wrong but honey you are doing the worst, you are doing the most.

Zari Hassan
Zari Hassan Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Zari's message leaves fans speculating as Shakib responds to ex-lover's claims

"Let my heart speak, let God look into my heart and decide if my Ramadan is acceptable, not you," Zari's said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another video, Zari asserted that she would continue doing what she pleases and what she feels is right and leave judgment to God, not man.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Zari responds to critics questioning her music choices in the month of Ramadan

Zari responds to critics questioning her music choices in the month of Ramadan

Davido signs two new artists to DMW

Davido signs two new artists to DMW

Bungoma's ugali-eating champ devours 2 Kgs in 35 Minutes [Video]

Bungoma's ugali-eating champ devours 2 Kgs in 35 Minutes [Video]

Conjestina Achieng secures job offer from Sonko after 8-month rehab journey

Conjestina Achieng secures job offer from Sonko after 8-month rehab journey

Diana Marua unfollows Tanasha weeks after denying fallout

Diana Marua unfollows Tanasha weeks after denying fallout

Sports presenter Fred Arocho leaves Radio Jambo after 14 years

Sports presenter Fred Arocho leaves Radio Jambo after 14 years

Michelle Ntalami finally breaks silence on the controversial incident with Minne Cayy

Michelle Ntalami finally breaks silence on the controversial incident with Minne Cayy

DJ Fatxo bags Mugithi artist of the year award

DJ Fatxo bags Mugithi artist of the year award

Billy Miya & TikToker Francie Mummie clarify dating rumours

Billy Miya & TikToker Francie Mummie clarify dating rumours

Pulse Sports

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Andrew Kibe

Andrew Kibe's Biography: Career, personal life, networth

Caroline Mutoko

I make a lot more money - Caroline Mutoko opens up on game-changing career move

Akothee and boyfriend Schweizer Omosh

Akothee confirms wedding, 12 years after divorce

Radio personality Melody Sinzore

Melody Sinzore opens up on rejecting offers to leave Radio Citizen