Zari responds to critics questioning her music choices in the month of Ramadan

Zari’s critics have been quick to judge her, suggesting that her choice of music is inappropriate for the holy month.

In response to the criticisms, Zari posted a video in which she told her critics to focus on their own Ramadan and let God be the judge of all.

Zari went on to ask them why they were online, engaging with content that they knew was not appropriate during Ramadan.

"I want to talk to and about people who are in my DM's who think that they are the holiest of the holiest, People out here telling me 'Oohh you are not supposed to be listening to such kind of music it is Ramadan.

"First off what are you doing online? What are you doing on the internet during Ramadan? What are you doing going around looking at people's content?

Zari pointed out that being online during Ramadan exposes one's eyes to things that they should not see while fasting. She added that these critics were committing far bigger sins by judging her.

"What are you doing on the internet seeing as you are very holy? Aren't you supposed to be at home all day fasting, praying salat, and making dua? Because you are very holy.

"Listen, God isn't going to judge me or anyone else because of what you think or say. Because you think I'm doing wrong but honey you are doing the worst, you are doing the most.

"Let my heart speak, let God look into my heart and decide if my Ramadan is acceptable, not you," Zari's said.

