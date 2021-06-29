Chibu Dangote put up a photo rocking his Maasai attire at the BET Red-carpet, something that prompted Ms Hassan to leave behind her comment.

“Always representing #SwahiliNation #Africa” Diamond captioned his photo.

According to the Brooklyn City College CEO, Diamond is still a winner by the virtue of being nominated for such prestigious Awards.

“Still a winner 👏” reads Zari Hassan’s comment

Zari Hassan’s reaction aft­­­­­er Diamond failed to win at BET Awards (Screenshot) Pulse Live Kenya

The comment attracted other fans and followers to join the conversation saluting Platnumz for representing Tanzania and East Africa at BET.

Earlier on, Zari had also wished her baby daddy well ahead of the Awards Gala; “Good Luck with #BET Inshallah”.

On Monday, an optimistic Platnumz penned down an appreciation message to all who voted and rooted for him at the BET Awards.

Dangote who lost the award to Nigerian singer Burna Boy acknowledged the efforts put in by his people, stating that despite not winning the award, he will never take their support for granted.

Adding that all is not lost, and there is still hope to win the award next time.

Thank You

“Kupitia tuzo hii nimeona ni kias gani watanzania tuna umoja, upendo na kuthamini vya kwetu...Nawashkuru sana kila mmoja wenu kwa Upendo mkubwa mlionionesha...Nifaraja kuona Dunia inapotaja nchi zenye Wanamuziki bora Tanzania inatajwa, ni jambo la Kumshukuru Mungu....Na naamini wakati mwingine Tutaibeba...nitafarijika kesho na kesho kutwa msanii mwingine pia akiwa katika jambo la kuwakilisha Taifa tumpe nguvu kama mlionipa.... sis ni #SwahiliNation sisi ni Taifa la Waswahili” wrote Diamond Platnumz.

Burna Boy Wins

On Sunday, Nigerian superstar Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, aka Burna Boy was crowned winner of the 2021 Best International Act at BET Awards.

Burna Boy flopped Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz, Aya Nakamura (France), Emicida (Brazil), Headie One (UK), Wizkid (Nigeria), Young T & Bugsey (UK) and Youssoupha (France) to take the Award home.

This is the third time Burna Boy is being crowned the Best International Act at BET Awards. He first won the Award in 2019, 2020 and now 2021 (Back to Back).

The BET Awards

Singer Diamond Platnumz was the only representative at the 2021 BET Awards from East Africa.

In 2017, Rayvanny became the first artiste from Tanzania to win a BET Award, after being crowned “THE BET Viewers Choice Best New International Act”.

This made him the second artiste to win a BET Award in East Africa, after Eddy Kenzo who won the International Viewers Award in 2015.