South Africa based Ugandan Businesswoman Zari Hassan has come out to defend her son Raphael Ssemwanga Junior, after he went live on Instagram, claiming that he is Gay.

According to Ms Hassan, her son was forced to do so in order to discourage older women from disturbing him with their nudes on a daily.

The mother of five went on to disclose that Raphael has a girlfriend.

Raphael Ssemwanga Junior,

He has a Girlfriend

“@Zarithebosslady Mwano kaniumna kujitangaza ni shoga, mtihani sana” posed a user on Instagram.

Zari replied “…He actually has a girlfriend amechoka na takataka kumtongoza Dm. Wanawake wakubwa kumtumia uchi wao. Wengine kuomba omba Dollar. Maybe it was a good thing to say he is Gay. Now you all will chill and leave him alone".

On Wednesday (Night) Raphael Junior raised eyebrows after going live on IG, alleging that she is Gay.

Zari Hassan

In June last year, Raphael who is Zari’s second born from her marriage to late ex-husband Ivan Don Ssemwanga commented on her mother’s relationship with singer Diamond Platnumz, saying they did not mind having him around because he was the one their mother had chosen (then).

“I didn’t mind because it’s who my mother chose so you know I can’t do anything. If he was making her happy at the time, then that was okay with me,” responded Raphael.

Raphael Ssemwanga Junior's screenshot