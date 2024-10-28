The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Zuchu fires back at fans comparing her to Bongo Flava legend Lady Jaydee

Amos Robi

Lady Jaydee is not only a celebrated Tanzanian singer but also one of the founders of the Bongo Flava genre.

Tanzania singer Zuchu
Tanzania singer Zuchu

Tanzanian singer Zuhura Othman Soud known in the limelight as Zuchu has voiced her frustration over social media comparisons between herself and legendary artist Lady Jaydee.

Recommended articles

Zuchu has termed the comparison disrespectful to the industry’s pioneers. The debate, which sparked mixed reactions on X has divided fans and reignited conversations around songwriting talent and influence in Tanzanian music.

For three days, social media users engaged in heated discussions about who ranks higher in terms of artistry and lyrical prowess between Zuchu and Lady Jaydee.

The debate seemed to resonate deeply with fans, each side defending their favourite with fervour.

ADVERTISEMENT
Tanzanian singer Zuchu
Tanzanian singer Zuchu Tanzanian singer Zuchu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Zuchu’s message to Diamond as Mama Dangote sets standards for daughter-in-law

However, the comparison did not sit well with Zuchu, who took to her Instagram stories to address the issue.

“Huu ni mjadala wa kijinga kuwahi kutokea, Lady Jaydee ni moja kati ya role models wangu nampa heshima kubwa sana sababu yeye ni moja ya mfano bora tulionao kwenye tasnia…kunishindanisha mimi na dada zangu waliotengeneza njia kama dada Komando ni kuivunjia heshima tasnia.

"[This is one of the silliest debates ever. Lady Jaydee is one of my role models, and I have immense respect for her as a trailblazer in our industry. Comparing me to my elder sisters who paved the way, like sister Komando, is to disrespect the industry,]" she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lady Jaydee, born Judith Wambura Mbibo, is not only a celebrated Tanzanian singer but also one of the founders of the Bongo Flava genre.

Known for her distinctive voice and thought-provoking lyrics, she has shaped East African music since the early 2000s and is widely acknowledged as the 'Queen of Bongo Flava."

Jaydee’s repertoire includes hits like 'Yahaya', 'Siwema', and 'Siku Hazigandi', which combine traditional Tanzanian rhythms with modern sounds.

Her music often explores themes of love, social justice, and resilience, winning her a dedicated fanbase across the region.

ADVERTISEMENT
Lady Jaydee
Lady Jaydee Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How Nadia Mukami conquered the East African music scene to become the 'queen'

Zuchu on the other who has made a significant impact in East Africa’s Bongo Flava music scene.

Signed under the popular Tanzanian record label WCB Wasafi, owned by Diamond Platnumz, Zuchu quickly rose to fame after debuting in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Known for her unique voice, catchy lyrics, and energetic stage presence, she has gained widespread recognition and amassed a large following.

Some of Zuchu’s biggest hits include 'Sukari, 'Cheche', and 'Nyumba Ndogo', all of which showcase her range and ability to blend Tanzanian sounds with contemporary Afropop elements.

Tanzanian singer Zuchu
Tanzanian singer Zuchu Tanzanian singer Zuchu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Lady Jaydee's Biography: Music career, divorce

In a short period, she became one of the most-streamed female artists in East Africa, a testament to her popularity across the region.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Zuchu fires back at fans comparing her to Bongo Flava legend Lady Jaydee

Zuchu fires back at fans comparing her to Bongo Flava legend Lady Jaydee

Natalie Githinji's fear after losing Jahmby Koikai, mantra keeping her strong

Natalie Githinji's fear after losing Jahmby Koikai, mantra keeping her strong

Nyaboke moraa loses another family member, 3 months after daughter's death

Nyaboke moraa loses another family member, 3 months after daughter's death

Charlene Ruto speaks out on her multiple heartbreaks

Charlene Ruto speaks out on her multiple heartbreaks

Comedian YY shares why he moved on quickly after split with Marya Okoth

Comedian YY shares why he moved on quickly after split with Marya Okoth

5 defining chapters of CMB Prezzo's life that shaped his path to Christ

5 defining chapters of CMB Prezzo's life that shaped his path to Christ

'10 over 10' host Azeezah Hashim bags another international award in Ghana

'10 over 10' host Azeezah Hashim bags another international award in Ghana

Savara serenades Nasieku in 'Show You Off' & other top songs of the week

Savara serenades Nasieku in 'Show You Off' & other top songs of the week

Pritty Vishy's update after she was involved in accident

Pritty Vishy's update after she was involved in accident

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mic Cheque Podcasters, Chaxy, Mwas and Mariah

Mic Cheque Podcast pauses production after loss of team member

Gerald Mwangi aka Makanga bae's casket

Blame game at Makanga Bae's burial as family raises complaints [Video]

Betty Bayo's husband Hiram Gitau

How Pastor Kanyari's daughter helped stepfather lose weight in 6 months

Muturi Wa Super Metro at the centre of Makanga's Bae's burial dispute

Super Metro chief inspector Muturi responds to claims of 'eating' funeral funds