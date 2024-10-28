Zuchu fires back at fans comparing her to Bongo Flava legend Lady Jaydee

Zuchu has termed the comparison disrespectful to the industry’s pioneers. The debate, which sparked mixed reactions on X has divided fans and reignited conversations around songwriting talent and influence in Tanzanian music.

For three days, social media users engaged in heated discussions about who ranks higher in terms of artistry and lyrical prowess between Zuchu and Lady Jaydee.

The debate seemed to resonate deeply with fans, each side defending their favourite with fervour.

Tanzanian singer Zuchu

However, the comparison did not sit well with Zuchu, who took to her Instagram stories to address the issue.

“Huu ni mjadala wa kijinga kuwahi kutokea, Lady Jaydee ni moja kati ya role models wangu nampa heshima kubwa sana sababu yeye ni moja ya mfano bora tulionao kwenye tasnia…kunishindanisha mimi na dada zangu waliotengeneza njia kama dada Komando ni kuivunjia heshima tasnia.

"[This is one of the silliest debates ever. Lady Jaydee is one of my role models, and I have immense respect for her as a trailblazer in our industry. Comparing me to my elder sisters who paved the way, like sister Komando, is to disrespect the industry,]" she wrote.

Lady Jaydee: A pioneer of Bongo Flava

Lady Jaydee, born Judith Wambura Mbibo, is not only a celebrated Tanzanian singer but also one of the founders of the Bongo Flava genre.

Known for her distinctive voice and thought-provoking lyrics, she has shaped East African music since the early 2000s and is widely acknowledged as the 'Queen of Bongo Flava."

Jaydee’s repertoire includes hits like 'Yahaya', 'Siwema', and 'Siku Hazigandi', which combine traditional Tanzanian rhythms with modern sounds.

Her music often explores themes of love, social justice, and resilience, winning her a dedicated fanbase across the region.



Zuchu - The new kid on the block

Zuchu on the other who has made a significant impact in East Africa’s Bongo Flava music scene.

Signed under the popular Tanzanian record label WCB Wasafi, owned by Diamond Platnumz, Zuchu quickly rose to fame after debuting in 2020.

Known for her unique voice, catchy lyrics, and energetic stage presence, she has gained widespread recognition and amassed a large following.

Some of Zuchu’s biggest hits include 'Sukari, 'Cheche', and 'Nyumba Ndogo', all of which showcase her range and ability to blend Tanzanian sounds with contemporary Afropop elements.

Tanzanian singer Zuchu