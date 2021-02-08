WCB singer Zuhura Othman Soud, popularly known as Zuchu has once again landed an ambassadorial deal, where she was named Tourism Ambassador in Zanzibar 2021.

While announcing the new deal, Ms Zuchu said that she was excited and thankful to the Zanzibar government for believing in her, and that it’s going to be a busy year.

“NINA FURAHA KUBWA SANA KUTANGAZWA RASMIN KUWA BALOZI WA UTALII ZANZIBAR 2021. (A TOURISM AMBASSADOR IN ZANZIBAR 2021). SHUKURANI ZANGU ZA DHATI ZIENDE KWA SERIKALI YETU YA ZANZIBAR IKIONGOZWA NA MHESHIMIWA @dr.hmwinyi .KWENYE WIZARA YA UTALII IKIONGOZWA NA MHESHIMIWA LELA MUHAMED MUSA ,(WAZIRI WA UTALII NA MAMBO YA KALE. 2021 IS OFFICIALLY A BUSY YEAR. Cc @utaliiwizara #BRANDAMBASSADOR #wcb4life,” she wrote.

Zuchu lands yet another ambassadorial deal

Zuchu promised in another post that she will market Zanzibar in and outside of Tanzania

“LEO KWENYE UZINDUZI WA KAMPENI YA USAFI KWA MAENDELEO YA UTALII ZANZIBAR.ASANTE MHESHIMIWA @lelamuhamedmussa KWA FURSA HII NAAHIDI KUTANGAZA UTALII NA VIVUTIO VYA ZANZIBAR YETU NDANI NA NJE YA NCHI . @utaliiwizara #brandambassador #zanzibarninjemaatakaenaaje #wcb4life,” added Zuchu.

This makes it her second ambassadorial deal in less than a year since she was officially signed by Diamond Platnumz owned label, WCB.

In November last year, the Sukari hit maker was also appointed brand Ambassador for Tridea, a Cosmetics company in Tanzania.

Sharing the good news with her 1.4 million followers on Instagram, the songstress wrote; “DONE DEAL @trideacosmetics 😇🤝”

On the other hand, Tridea welcomed Zuchu to their family saying “Piga kelele kwa Zuchu wakeeeee 😍😍 Tunayo furaha kumkaribisha @officialzuchu kwenye familia ya @trideacosmetics”.